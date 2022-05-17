Girl Named Tom To Perform ‘America the Beautiful’ at Indianapolis 500

Girl Named Tom, an American sibling trio known for its distinctive harmonies and heartfelt performances, and winner of Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice,” will perform “America the Beautiful” during pre-race ceremonies for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 29 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Girl Named Tom, consisting of siblings Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Liechty, rose to fame on Season 21 of “The Voice,” earning the distinction of being the first trio to win the American talent competition. Coached by Kelly Clarkson, who previously sang the national anthem three times at the Indianapolis 500, the trio earned her fourth victory as a coach.

While Girl Named Tom calls the small town of Pettisville, Ohio, its hometown, the three members have strong Indiana ties. The sibling trio moved to South Bend, Indiana, last year, and both Caleb and Joshua graduated from Goshen College before forming Girl Named Tom with their little sister, Bekah.

“Caleb, Joshua and Bekah captured the attention of America during their winning run on ‘The Voice,’ and their performance will be one of the highlights of pre-race ceremonies,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “We welcome them back home again to Indiana along with the huge crowd on Race Day and live national TV audience on NBC and eagerly look forward to their rendition of this beautiful tribute to our great nation.”

Originally intending to go to medical school, the siblings instead decided to form a band. The band name is inspired by Joshua and Caleb’s desire to have another brother, leading Joshua to call Bekah “Thomas” when she was a baby.

Girl Named Tom released its first single, “Barrier Island,” independently in November 2019 and its first EP, “Another World,” the following month. On New Year’s Day 2021, a second single, “Backup Plan,” was released. In February 2021, Girl Named Tom released its first album, “Hits from the Road,” an album of covers. In addition, a holiday single, “No Snow for Christmas,” was released the day after “The Voice” finale, under Republic Records.

NBC’s live coverage of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge starts at 11 a.m. (ET) Sunday, May 29.

Visit ims.com to purchase tickets for the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 29 and for more information on the complete Month of May schedule at IMS.

