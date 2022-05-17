Blake Shelton Concert to Take Place Between Nascar Open and Nascar All-Star Race

The start time of the Blake Shelton concert during pre-race festivities for the May 22 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway has been moved to 5:30 p.m. between the NASCAR Open and the 7 p.m. green flag for the $1-million-to-win All-Star Race.
The original start time for the country music star’s set was 3 p.m. CT. The move to between the two races required the start time for the NASCAR Open to be moved up 30 minutes to 4:30 p.m. CT.
All ticketed race fans with infield pre-race access will now be able to stay for driver introductions for the NASCAR All-Star Race.
The SpeedyCash.com 220 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race will be held Friday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m. (FS1, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, MRN, and 95.9 The Ranch) and the SRS Distribution 250 Xfinity Series race on Saturday, May 21, at 12:30 p.m. (FS1, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, PRN, and 95.9 The Ranch). Both will be televised live on FS1 and aired locally on 95.9 The Ranch. The NASCAR Open will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 22 (FS1, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, MRN, and 95.9 The Ranch) and the NASCAR All-Star Race at 7 p.m. (FS1, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, MRN, and 95.9 The Ranch).
