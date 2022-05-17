Blake Shelton Concert to Take Place Between Nascar Open and Nascar All-Star Race

The start time of the Blake Shelton concert during pre-race festivities for the May 22 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway has been moved to 5:30 p.m. between the NASCAR Open and the 7 p.m. green flag for the $1-million-to-win All-Star Race.

The original start time for the country music star’s set was 3 p.m. CT. The move to between the two races required the start time for the NASCAR Open to be moved up 30 minutes to 4:30 p.m. CT.

All ticketed race fans with infield pre-race access will now be able to stay for driver introductions for the NASCAR All-Star Race.

TICKETS:

Tickets for the May 20-22 NASCAR All-Star Race Weekend, are on sale now at https://www. texasmotorspeedway.com/events/ season-tickets /.

MORE INFO:

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s busy schedule by following on Facebook , Twitter and Insta gram . Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.