Grandview Speedway Set for More Nascar Stock Car Racing Saturday Night, Hoping for a Break From the Weather

The management of Grandview Speedway is preparing to host a two-division program of professional auto racing action this Saturday night under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series banner, however they are hoping for cooperation from the weatherman.

The T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will be running a series of qualifying events leading to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main event. Race time on Saturday night is 7:30 pm. with pit gates opening at 4 pm. grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and warm-ups starting at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $18, while children ages 11 and under are admitted free of charge.

The weather has become the hot topic of the new 2022 season, and it has not been because it has been good. Four of the first seven scheduled events have fallen to rain so far to start the season, including the last two in a row. This is not good, as the racers, fans and Speedway management can not get into a rhythm and start building from the spring season heading into the main part of the season during the summer months.

“It has been very frustrating so far not knowing whether or not we can run from week to week” stated Speedway Assistant Manager Tina Rogers, referring to the string of wet weather.

As frustrating as it has been, it is not something new for Grandview Speedway, now celebrating the 60th season of competition in 2022. The first four programs were lost to start the 1972 season, and the first three consecutive to begin the 1973 and 1975 seasons.

Equaling this season’s being rained out in four of the first seven events were the 2002, 2011, 2017 and the 2018 seasons. Just about as bad was the 2000 season which saw five of the first eight race events fall to rain to start the year.

This is a big turnaround from last season, which saw the Speedway run eight straight race events to start the year before suffering the first rain out. That was then followed by being rained out in four of the next eight races, before running off the final nine straight races to end the 2021 season.

Everyone is hoping for some dry and sunny weather for this Saturday’s program of NASCAR Stock Car racing.

In T.P. Trailer Modified competition this year, just two-point races have been run so far. Brett Kressley is on top of the point standings after winning the most recent event on April 30 and defending Champion Craig Von Dohren is the only other feature winner. Von Dohren was also victorious in the season opening VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial for Big Block/Small Block Modifieds

In T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman action, Jordan Henn, Parker Guldin and point leader Brian Hirthler have all been to Victory Lane so far this season.

All race teams are being reminded by Speedway management that tire sales will resume this week at the racetrack ONLY. The tire truck will be at the track when the pit gate opens at 4 pm, and all teams will be allowed to purchase two tires. To be certain the tire sales are monitored fairly, we are requiring that all cars must be signed in first for the night’s event, before purchasing, and the driver of each car is required to make the tire purchase.

We appreciate your understanding and your support during the tire shortage issue.

Once again, as last season, there will not be a fuel truck at the track, so racers need to plan accordingly.

Officials are reminding race teams that run 602 engines in the Sportsman division that a new local rebuilding center will be available in the coming months under the supervision of the RUSH racing series, hopefully by June. The rebuild center will be KB Performance 6807 Mosserville Road, New Tripoli, Pa. 18066, phone number is 610.751.9650. KB was selected by RUSH as our first local rebuild and repair center, however, he must first go through the RUSH certification and training process.

Until KB Performance is ready, Mike Ingram from RUSH will be available to help in any way he can. He may be contacted at 724.954.4340.

Saturday night May 28 will be a triple-header, as the 602 Crate Sportsman mini-series will join the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm.

The first NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Event will happen on Memorial Day Weekend on Sunday, May 29 with the first time running of the Balls to the Wall 50 for 358 Modifieds plus the return of the SpeedSTR’s starting at 7:30 pm. The 358 Modified portion of this program will be part of the newly re-formed Tri-Track series.

Looking ahead to next month, Saturday, June 4 will see the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman in another double-header show starting at 7:30 pm.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR