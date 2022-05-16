Texas Motor Speedway NFTS Kick off May 20-22 Nascar All-Star Weekend

Texas Motor Speedway fans and NASCAR souvenir collectors of all ages can show of their allegiance to the host of NASCAR’s biggest spring party in a new and creative way in time for the May 20-22 NASCAR All-Star weekend.

Beginning Monday, May 16, fans can purchase Texas-themed NFTs via RaceDayNFT.com , the digital marketplace for race fans.

An NFT (non-fungible token) is a digital collectible (such as a video or image) that is officially licensed and recorded on the blockchain to demonstrate proof of ownership.

Texas Motor Speedway’s full 2022 collection on RaceDayNFT.com include the following scheduled drops:

· MONDAY, MAY 16, Noon (CT): 500 animated TMS Stadium Series NFTs. PRICE: $5.

· WEDNESDAY, MAY 18: 100 Speedway Children’s Charities tokens . All proceeds will benefit Speedway Children’s Charities. PRICE: $50.

· THURSDAY, MAY 19 THROUGH SUNDAY, MAY 22: 500 TMS-themed virtual diecast NFTs . PRICE: $20.

· SUNDAY, MAY 22: 5,000 commemorative Texas Platinum Ticket NFTs . PRICE: FREE for Sunday ticketholders on a first-come, first-served basis; 500 also available for $10 for all other customers.

“We all know everything is bigger and better at Texas Motor Speedway and that includes our 2022 NFT drop,” said Rob Ramage, senior vice president and general manager of Texas Motor Speedway . “NFTs are the hottest items in souvenir collectibles and we know fans will be excited to see what’s going to drop during NASCAR All-Star Race Week.”

In partnership with GigLabs, Speedway Motorsports created RaceDayNFT.com , the original motorsports NFT marketplace for race fans in 2021.

RaceDayNFT.com is built on the environmentally friendly Flow Blockchain, home of other leading sports NFT projects including NBA Top Shot and NFL ALL DAY.

RaceDay NFT is also linked with Dapper Wallet, which allows customers to conduct NFT business with credit cards as well as multiple currencies including popular cryptocurrency options such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Speedway Motorsports uses GigLab’s proprietary NFT Bridge platform to create and operate its NFT marketplace. NFT Bridge helps brands remove the complexity of smart contracts, blockchain integration, NFT design and management and event services.

Visit RaceDayNFT.com for more details.

The May 20-22 All-Star weekend race schedule includes (all times Central):

· FRIDAY, MAY 20: SpeedyCash.com 220 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race (7:30 p.m., FS1, Motor Racing Network, 95.9 The Ranch).

· SATURDAY, MAY 21: SRS Distribution 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race (12:30 p.m., FS1, Performance Racing Network, 95.9 The Ranch).

· SUNDAY, MAY 22: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race (7 p.m., FS1, Motor Racing Network, 95.9 The Ranch); NASCAR Cup Series Open Race (4:30 p.m., FS1, Motor Racing Network, 95.9 The Ranch), country music superstar Blake Shelton concert (5:30 p.m.)

Saturday events also include Cup Series practice and qualifying sessions for the NASCAR All-Star Race, starting at 6 p.m.

TICKETS:

Tickets for the May 20-22 NASCAR All-Star Race Weekend, are on sale now at www.texasmotorspeedway.com/ events/season-tickets/ .

MORE INFO:

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s busy schedule by following on Facebook , Twitter and Insta gram . Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.