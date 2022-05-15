Mahoning Valley Speedway Modified Soring Zing "Tom Wanick Jr., Memorial 150" to be streamed on dirttrackdigest.tv

The Modified Spring Zing “Tom Wanick Jr., Memorial 150” set for Sunday afternoon, May 22 at Lehighton’s Mahoning Valley Speedway has been growing with excitement especially with a track record first place payout of no less than $7000-to-win and $1200 to take the green. Aside from that there are numerous monetary and contingency prizes that will be presented. There will even be a non-qualifiers race if 40 or more cars are signed in and that number is nearing.

With all the hype leading into the final week before the big event asphalt Modified teams from near and far have been showing much intent in the special race being held in honor of the late car owner Tom Wanick Jr., who passed away unexpectedly in January.

And as the interest grows so too does the opportunity to showcase the unique style of racing at the paved quarter mile oval to fans and drivers that will be converging on the Jack Carlino owned facility. However, for those who cannot make it there is a still a great way to not miss any of the action as the event will be live streamed on the popular dirttrackdigest.tv streaming web outlet.

“We’re very excited to be able to present our wide spectrum of fans the opportunity to view the Tom Wanick Memorial 150 at Mahoning Valley Speedway,” said owner/managing editor Mike Mallett.

“I had the chance to check out the races there and it’s amazing how the Modifieds and all their classes get around that little bullring. You’re constantly watching two and three wide racing.”

dirttrackdgest.tv is well known for streaming dirt track races across the northeast but this not a new venture into asphalt racing. Last year’s Turkey Derby at Wall Stadium Speedway was produced by them as too were the Len Sammons Productions Indoor events from Allentown and Syracuse.

“First and foremost our goal is to have as many fans at the track, we highly encourage that. Our mission is to partner with the speedways we go to and provide the best production possible with our award winning videographers and production crews,” added Mallett.

“Getting the chance to come to a track like Mahoning Valley is going to be a great for everyone. And we don’t just stream it with us but also partner with SpeedSportTV and several other affiliates. We’re all looking forward to this big race at Mahoning Valley and getting to show the racing world the awesome product they have there.”

Mallett noted that the entire program will be broadcast starting with heats and then features for not just the Modifieds but the Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks as well which are also on the card.

To sign-up for a subscription to the Modified Spring Zing “Tom Wanick Jr., Memorial 150” just simply go to the website https://www.dirttrackdigest. tv/ click on subscribe in the upper right hand corner and following the prompts.

On race day Sunday the action gets underway starting at 2:00 pm.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR