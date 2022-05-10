Grammy-winning country duo Brothers Osborne to play on-track concert June 26 at Nashville Superspeedway before Ally 400

Country music duo Brothers Osborne, who won their first GRAMMY Award last month, will hit the stage and entertain fans at Nashville Superspeedway prior to the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 26, track officials announced today.

Brothers Osborne (siblings John and TJ Osborne) will perform at approximately 2 p.m. from the pre-race concert stage located on pit road. Fans attending the race have the opportunity to enhance their experience by purchasing a “Track Access Pass” for $72 that provides stage-front access for the concert and driver introductions, views down pit road, and the opportunity to view the race from within the infield. The Track Access Pass must be accompanied by a race day ticket.

“As the home for NASCAR Cup Series racing in Middle Tennessee, we understand the importance of infusing the heart of Music City into our events,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president. “We’re excited to have the Brothers Osborne turn up the heat on our #NASHCAR weekend and know the fans in attendance from across the country, will enjoy this award-winning superstar duo before America’s best drivers take the track for the Ally 400.”

Since their debut, Brothers Osborne, natives of Deale, Md., have accumulated five Country Music Association awards, six Academy of Country Music awards, and at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards, the singer/songwriter siblings took home their first trophy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the single “Younger Me.” The band has amassed a total of nine GRAMMY nominations from their three studio albums, which have all reached top-5 status on U.S. Country charts starting with “Pawn Shop” (2016) and including “Port Saint Joe” (2018) and “Skeletons” (2020).

The duo has also achieved numerous platinum and gold certifications for their hits, including “Stay a Little Longer,” “21 Summer,” “It Ain’t My Fault,” “Shoot Me Straight” and “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You).”

The full schedule for Nashville Superspeedway’s June 24-26 NASCAR tripleheader weekend includes:

TICKETS:

Tickets for the June 24-26 NASCAR weekend start at just $35. Kids 12 and under get in FREE for Friday and Saturday races and for just $10 (all with a paying adult) for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 26. Track Access Passes are available and can be purchased at the same time as race day tickets. For Nashville Superspeedway ticket information visit NashvilleSuperspeedway.com or call 866-RACE-TIX for details.

