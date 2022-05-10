Manley Performance Renews SK ModifiedR and Late Model Contingency Bonuses at Stafford Speedway

For the third consecutive season, Manley Performance Products has returned to the Stafford Motor Speedway Contingency Program with $100 weekly bonuses for each second place finisher in both the SK Modified® and Late Model divisions. Manley’s bonus payments brings the weekly 2nd place payout for SK Modified® drivers to $1,150 and the 2nd place payout for Late Model drivers to $625.

The first Manley bonuses of the 2022 season were claimed during NAPA Spring Sizzler® Weekend by Bryan Narducci in the SK Modified® division after a green white checkered photo finish between himself and Todd Owen, and Michael Bennett in the Late Model division.

Founded in 1966 by Hank Manley, Manley Performance is a high performance parts supplier for many areas of motorsports including Stafford’s SK Modified® and Late Model divisions. Based in Lakewood, New Jersey, Manley is now operated by second generation Trip Manley and offers a wide catalog of parts ranging from valves and pushrods, to pistons and cranks. Manley Performance continues to redefine itself in a high performance aftermarket industry that is constantly evolving and they have developed new products for growing markets such as Sport Compact, Ford Modular, and Chevy LS, as well as maintaining a leadership role within the traditional V-8 engine business. For more information about Manley Performance, please visit manleyperformance.com.

The next Manley Performance bonuses of the 2022 season will be up for grabs this Friday night, May 6th as part of Opening Night Festivities that is also a Kids Night featuring a Big Wheel race. All 5 of Stafford’s weekly divisions will be in action along with the Big Wheel race. Spectator gates open at 5pm, qualifying heats start at 6pm, and main event features begin at the conclusion of qualifying. All kids 14 & under are admitted free of charge for Kids Night when accompanied by an adult with Adult G.A. tickets priced at $20 and Reserved Seat tickets priced at $25.

Stafford Speedway PR