Ward Crozier Sr., Pro 4 Memorial 26 + "Where Are They Now" highlight Mahoning Valley Speedway action this coming Saturday night

After suffering a third rainout last weekend Mahoning Valley Speedway swings back into action this coming Saturday evening, May 14 at 6:00 pm with a full slate of stock car racing and much more.

On tap is the Ward Crozier Sr., Memorial 26 for Pro 4s. The race is being presented in honor of the late great track owner/promoter who brought the facility back to life in 1987. Crozier introduced the Pro 4 division, previously known as the 4-Cylinders, in 1988 and since then remains a mainstay of weekly competition.

The race winner of the 26-lap feature will be awarded $400 plus there will be a basket raffle with the proceeds all going towards the purse. Additionally, added money will be disbursed throughout the finishing order all courtesy of Dottie Farkas.

In the most recent Pro 4 feature Randy Schaffer won a thriller over Tyler Stangle. It was Schaffer’s career first win.

The speedway will also host a “Where Are They Now” segment. Introduced last season in which past greats are invited to have a Meet and Greet with fans and talk over their careers. From the get-go it was a huge hit. Coming in will be former Street Stock stars Ed Altemose, Eric Aigeldinger and brother Bob and Rich Pursell.

Sportsman Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and Futures will be in action too. Earl Paules won the Sport Mod opener on April 30 while Nick Ross won the Late Model feature and set a class record for consecutive wins at six and counting. Jillian Snyder scored the Street Stock main and is the current point leader while Corey Edelman extended his Hobby Stock wins record to 23. Parker Ahner pulled off a last lap pass and won his career first Futures race.

Kids Big Wheel race will also take place during intermission and are sponsored by Kutz Racing.

Race time is 6:00 pm. Pit gates open at 11:00 am. Early paid practice will take place from noon to 3:00 pm. Warm-ups begin at 4:00 pm and racing gets the green flag at 6:00 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $15. Pits are $40. Driver sign-ins are from 3:00 pm – 4:15 pm.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR