GT Radiators Posts $200 to Win Heats and Consi as Thunder Series Opens at Grandview Speedway Sunday Night, May 29 7:30 PM

The fast approaching Sunday, May 29 NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series opener will showcase the 358 Modifieds in the first time running of the Balls to the Wall 50, a very unique format and thanks to Pioneer Pole Buildings, there is a possible $13,000 payout to the winner. The SpeedSTR’s will join the card highlighted by a 25 lap feature paying $2,500 to win. GT Radiators of Ambler, PA, always great friends to Thunder on the Hill have posted $200 to the modified heat race and consi winner. Gates open at 5 PM and race time is set for 7:30 PM.

The PPB Balls to the Wall 50 is a unique and first-time presentation of an invert race where second just won’t do! This event is a high paying, short distance race of strategy that will work this way.

After a series of modified qualifying events, the top twelve drivers will draw to determine the Ball to the Wall 50 lap starting line-up. For cars outside of the top twelve, they will line-up straight-up off their qualifying positions.

This all sounds fairly routine up to this point, but it all gets very interesting when we reach lap 30. This invert race will offer a bonus to the top ten drivers on lap 30 and lap 40 paying $1,500 to the leader, $400 for second, $200 for third, $100 for fourth with $50 going to fifth through tenth.

So that sounds pretty simple, but wait, there is a twist. The yellow flag will slow the field on lap 30 and lap 40 and the top four cars will invert. The leader drops back to fourth and the fourth place car advances to the pole. All other drivers hold their positions. The event will go with double-file restarts up to lap 48. This will certainly mix things up and challenge all drivers to their own strategy for the second half of the 50 lap feature.

With the base purse being $5,000 to win the PPB 50 lap Balls to the Wall, leading laps 30 and 40 will earn an extra $3,000 making it an eye catching $8,000 to win. But wait, it gets better. If a driver does the sweep of leading lap 30, 40 and 50, with thanks to Pioneer Pole Buildings, an additional $5,000 will go to the winner making it a $13,000 payday. This will be a “Balls to the Wall” event that will guarantee $1,000 for tenth and $500 just to start the feature event. Duane Howard explains it this way, “ What a unique event, leading and winning lap 30 only to get handicapped back to the second row to try again and then again, drivers will have to hang ‘em out on the high-banks! Going to be fun”.

To be eligible to draw and for the posted bonus money, drivers must pre-enter by calling 443-513-4456. There is no entry fee. Please provide drivers name and phone number.

Several drivers will be doing double duty and expected SpeedSTR entries include Billy Pauch Jr, Ryan Krachun, Briggs Danner, Alex Bright, Tim Buckwalter, Tom Mayberry and Richie Tobias Jr. to name a few.

Advance tickets may be ordered by calling 443 513 4456. Please speak clearly, provide your name and the number of tickets you need. Tickets may be paid for and picked up on race night at the will call window at 4:30. Advance ticket holders may enter the grandstand at that time. General admission tickets go on sale at 5 PM.

Some drivers that made positive comments on the format and are pre-entered include Brett Kressley, Doug Manmiller, Craig VonDohren, Duane Howard, Jeff Strunk, Billy Pauch Jr, Kevin Hirthler and Louden Reimert. To collect the $13,000 in this event, running second just won’t do! This event will also be the first of two Tri-Track events at Grandview that are part of the six race Tri-Track Series presented in conjunction with Big Diamond and BAPS Speedway.

The Thunder Series continues on Tuesday, June 14 with the Jesse Hockett Classic USAC Non-Wing Sprint National Tour joined by the 358 Modifieds in the second Tri-Track Series event at Grandview.

Tuesday, June 28 will showcase the Red Robin PA 410 Sprint Speed Week Greg Hodnett Cup paying $10,000 to win on Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Night. The 358 Modifieds will be part of this always popular show running qualifying heats and a 30 lap feature. This event pays tribute to remembering Greg Hodnett, one of the most respected sprint car drivers of all times and a former Thunder on the Hill Sprint Champion.

Then on Tuesday night, August 2nd, the Triple Roaring 20’s for Big Block/358 Modifieds sharing the program with the Sportsman. Once again, Bob Greene and Pioneer Pole Buildings will post a $5,000 bonus to any driver that sweeps the triple 20’s and a $1,000 bonus to a driver who wins two of the triple 20’s. Each feature will pay $2,000 to win so pocketing $11,000 for the sweep is possible. Race times is set for 7:30 PM.

We greatly appreciate the support from our sponsors who work by our side to make our events exciting for the fans and competitors.

NAPA Auto Parts has been part of the Thunder Series since the early 1990’s and has been a great partner in the on-going growth of the Series. Pioneer Pole Buildings, the premier builder of post frame buildings, Thunder on the Hill welcomes the long time support from Bob Greene and PPB. Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, is now in their sixth year of Thunder on the Hill support. Levan Machine & Truck Equipment is the race night sponsor on Tuesday night, June 28. We proudly welcome the return of Thunder on the Hill friends George and Harry Turner at GT Radiators in Ambler, PA where they specialize in the repair of car, truck and heavy equipment radiators. In addition, we are thrilled to see the return of Clever Girl Winery of Bangor, PA, adding some money and wine to our events in 2022.

2022 NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES

Associate Sponsors Pioneer Pole Buildings, Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, GT Radiators

NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – Presented by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment 7:30 PM

SUNDAY, MAY 29 PPB BALLS to the WALL 50 for 358 Modifieds* $13,000 Possible to win TRI-TRACK SERIES plus SPEEDSTRS

NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – Presented by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment 7:30 PM

TUESDAY, JUNE 14 JESSE HOCKETT CLASSIS USAC NON-WING SPRINT NATIONAL TOUR plus 358 MODIFIEDS* TRI-TRACK SERIES

NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – Presented by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment 7:30 PM

TUESDAY, JUNE 28 PA 410 SPRINT SPEED SPEEDWEEK $10,000 TO WIN HODNETT CUP & 358 MODIFIEDS*

NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – Presented by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment 7:30 PM

TUESDAY, AUGUST 2 Triple Roaring 20’s for 358/Big Block Modifieds Possible $11,000 to win. . . plus SPORTSMAN

* Indicates NASCAR Point Race

Grandview Speedway Contact Information Track Phone: 610-754-7688

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

