The World of Outlaws Late Models set to make Bloomsburg Fair Raceway debut on May 19.PASS 305 Sprints also on tap

The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series will be making their first Northeast swing of the season with a three-race weekend in Pennsylvania starting with a Thursday, May 19 stop at the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway followed by stops at Marion Center Raceway on Friday, May 20, and Port Royal Speedway on Saturday, May 21.

This will mark the first time for the WoO Late Models coming to Bloomsburg and with $10,000 up for grabs to the winner all indications are that an amazing and competitive field of drivers will be on hand for a thrilling night of dirt track racing at the 3/8th mile oval.

The WoO of Outlaws Late Model Series is the nation’s premier traveling tour for dirt Late Model stock cars. A cousin of the longer-running World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series that was founded by the late Ted Johnson in 1978, the Late Model Series first ran in 1988-89 under the direction of Johnson. The series sat dormant until being rekindled in 2004 by World Racing Group and has grown each season since then to take its place as the most competitive and lucrative tour for dirt Late Model racers.

The Series is coming off three days of action at the Dairyland Showdown at Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City WI.

Bobby Peirce of Oakville, IL won on Thursday. Jonathan Davenport of Blairsville, GA took the Friday night feature while the 2018 WoO Late Model Series Champion Mike Marlar of Winfield, TN was victorious in this past Saturday’s 75-lap/$50,000 main. In each of those races there was solid counts with over 25 cars each night.

The WoO Late Models head into Bloomsburg with Dennis Erb of Carpentersville, IL as the current point leader with Pennsylvania favorite Max Blair of Centerville in second spot. Last year Blair won twice at Bloomsburg, both times with the United Late Model Series.

Jeff Rine holds the Late Model track record at Bloomsburg with a 15.786 set on June 20, 2021.

Joining the Late Models will be the PASS 305 Sprint cars. This will be the group’s second stint at Bloomsburg. Last season Zach Bealer took the win over a big field of 305 Sprinters.

It will also be “Salute to Our Troops.” There will be a special recognition of all service personnel currently serving and our veterans with a musical performance by Anna Rineheimer. Ms. Motorsports, Morgan Rochelle-Bealer will also be on hand.

There will also be lots of activities for the younger set too with a visit to the Kids Zone. The fun-filled designated area will feature pedal cars and a special Victory Lane photo area.

Pit gates open at 2:00 pm. Grandstands open at 5:00 pm. Hot laps/qualifying begins at 6:30 pm followed by opening ceremonies. Adult grandstand admission is $30. Seniors and students are $20. Pits are $40.

When arriving at the track fans can enter into the grandstands at gate 5 and via E Avenue for parking. Race teams and media should use gate 3 and proceed on A Avenue when entering the pits. A map of the grounds can be found at this link: https://racing.bloomsburgfair.com/fairgrounds-map/

A reminder that camping is available at $30 per spot which includes water and electric. Camping and ticketing forms can be found on the track’s website at https://racing.bloomsburgfair.com/

Up to date news can be found on the track’s website at https://racing.bloomsburgfair.com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BloomsburgFairRaceway/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/BloomFairRacewy and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/bloomsburgfairraceway/

Bloomsburg Raceway PR