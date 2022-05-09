13TH Annual Mud Mayhem Mud Bog Set for this Saturday, May 14 at The Pit at Virginia Motor Speedway

The first of two mud bogs for the 2022 season is scheduled for this Saturday, May 14 as The Pit at Virginia Motor Speedway hosts the 13th annual Mud Mayhem presented by Breezeline.

There will be eleven classes of "Mud Maniacs" in action ranging from super stock to unlimited with cash payouts in all 11 divisions. Competitors are encouraged to visit www.thepitatvms.com for the rule’s packages and payouts.

The Mega Truck and Obstacle X divisions will once again run a short course for time. There will also be two divisions of Kid’s Power Wheels for the young mudders that are 10 years of age and under.

Not only will fans get to see hordes of trucks splashing through the 200-foot Mud Bog pit, but they will also get the opportunity to see some of the region's best Mud Dragsters covering the 200-foot Mud Sling pit in under three seconds.

Gates and registration will open at 9 am with single eliminations for Super Stock A, B; Modified A (Small tire), B (Big Tire), Unlimited Bog, Mega Truck, Obstacle X, Pro Modified A, Pro Modified B, and X, XX dragster classes beginning at noon. Registration and inspection for all classes will end at 11:30 pm. Rules for each class are now available at www.thepitatvms.com.

Competitors should visit www.thepitatvms.com to print off draw sheets and driver information sheets that must be filled out before going through for inspection.

Additional sponsorship for Mud Mayhem is provided by Estes Express Lines, Atkins Petroleum & Propane, After Hours Fabrication, Collision One, Gary's Transmission, Northern Neck Chevrolet and Truckin Thunder. If you would like to be a sponsor, please contact Dave Seay at 804-357-7223 or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The Pit at VMS is located on the grounds of Bill Sawyer's Virginia Motor Speedway and is situated on U.S. Route 17, eight miles north of Saluda, VA and 25 miles south of Tappahannock, VA. The Speedway is just a short drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Southern Maryland, and the Hampton Roads area.

To learn more about The Pit Virginia Motor Speedway and the 13th Annual Mud Mayhem Mud Bog fans may call the Speedway office at (804) 758-1VMS or visit the bog's website at www.thepitatvms.com.

VMS PR