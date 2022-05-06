Stafford Speedway May 6 Opening Night Event Canceled

Stafford Speedway has canceled its Weekly Racing event scheduled for Friday, May 6th due to forecasted showers and rain. Stafford Speedway will return to racing action next Friday night, May 13 with a Weekly Racing Series / Kids Night program featuring the SK Modified®, Late Model, SK Light, Limited Late Model, and Street Stock divisions along with a Big Wheel race for kids 7 & under. Any tickets sold for the May 6 event will be honored next Friday night, May 13.

Tickets for May 13th are priced at $20.00 for adult general admission tickets with all kids 14 & under admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult. Reserved seating is priced at $25.00 for all ages.

For more information, contact the Stafford Motor Speedway track office at 860-684-2783 or visit us on the web at www.staffordspeedway.com.

Stafford Speedway PR