Saturday, May 7 Mahoning Valley Speedway races are cancelled due to rain forecast

With the impending forecast for rain throughout most of the day Saturday and into the evening Mahoning Valley Speedway officials have made the decision to cancel the races now rather than play the waiting game and to better allow their fans, race teams and staff to proceed with alternate weekend plans.

Virtually every weather model shows the same forecast of cloudy and periods of rain and then much of the same heading into the evening hours.

Looking ahead to the following weekend, Saturday, May 14, there will be a six division show of stock car racing featuring Sportsman Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and Futures.

Race time is 6:00 pm.

The Pro 4s will contest in the Ward Crozier Sr., Memorial 26 which was originally slated for this weekend. The 26-lap feature will pay $400-to-win and have additional money spread throughout the field.

There will also be a “Where Are They Now” segment. This popular highlight brings together past racing personalities for a meet and greet with fans. Taking part in the event will be former Street Stock drivers from the 1987 season including Bob and Rich Pursell, Ed Altemose and Eric Aigeldinger.

The following Sunday, May 22 is the much anticipated Modified Spring Zing “Tom Wanick Jr., Memorial” 150. This race is the richest paying event ever staged at Mahoning Valley paying no less than $7000-to-win, $4000 for second, $1500 for 10th and $1200 to take the green. There are a number of other monetary and product incentives including a $1000 bonus to the highest finishing SK/Crate 602/Sport Mod car.

For Sport/Crate Mod teams there is a $1000 bonus to the highest finishing car that makes the feature and if anyone who races those cars are in need of bigger wheels they should contact Tom Wanick III at 570-579-5011 and he will be more than happy to assist.

The race will begin at 2:00 pm and also include the Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks in regular point events. Complete information on the Wanick Memorial can be found on Mahoning’s website.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR