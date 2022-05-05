Maybury Material Handling Renews Stafford Speedway 1st Place Contingency Program Bonus

For the 7th consecutive season, Maybury Material Handling of East Longmeadow, MA, will be a first place contingency program partner at Stafford Motor Speedway. Maybury will present a bonus of $150 to each SK Modified® winner and a $150 bonus to each SK Light feature winner. Maybury’s bonus money pushes the first place winner’s check for SK Modified® drivers up to $1,975 and each SK Light feature winner’s check to $650.

During the 2021 season, a total of 18 different drivers found their way into NAPA Victory Lane to claim a Maybury bonus with the SK Modified® division having 10 different winners and the SK Light division 8 different winners. Defending SK Modified® champion Todd Owen kicked off his 2022 season in thrilling style by outlasting Bryan Narducci in a green white checkered photo finish that saw Owen win by inches at the line. Defending SK Light champion Derek Debbis, who led all SK Light drivers with 7 wins in 2021, also opened defense of his championship with a victory in the season opening NAPA Spring Sizzler® feature event to claim the first Maybury bonus of 2022.

Since 1976, Maybury Material Handling has been designing, supplying, and servicing a wide variety of material handling equipment throughout New England. Maybury provides customers from a wide range of industries with solutions to move, lift, and store their parts and products. Maybury has become one of the largest and most successful material handling companies in the Northeast with nearly 100 employees operating as a distributor for approximately 1,300 manufacturers.

Maybury supplies virtually all types of material handling equipment, including many ergonomic & productivity enhancing products. Customers range from large manufacturers to small, family-owned businesses. A diverse product line, knowledgeable personnel, and an emphasis on safety combine to make Maybury a recognizable leader in the material handling industry. For more information about Maybury Material Handling, please visit Maybury.com.

The next Maybury bonuses of the 2022 season will be up for grabs this Friday night, May 6th as part of Opening Night Festivities that is also a Kids Night featuring a Big Wheel race. All 5 of Stafford’s weekly divisions will be in action along with the Big Wheel race. Spectator gates open at 5pm, qualifying heats start at 6pm, and main event features begin at the conclusion of qualifying. All kids 14 & under are admitted free of charge for Kids Night when accompanied by an adult with Adult G.A. tickets priced at $20 and Reserved Seat tickets priced at $25.

For more information, visit www.staffordspeedway.com, checkout Stafford Speedway on Facebook or Twitter, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR