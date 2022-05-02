Grandview Hosts Three Division Program Including Wingless Super Sportsman, Kressley Hirthler Lead Point Standiongs

Grandview Speedway will return to action this Saturday night with a triple-header program of racing under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner.

The T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will be joined by the Wingless Super Sportsman in a three-division program on Saturday, May 7 starting at 7:30 pm. The program will include qualifying events leading to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature, the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main, and the 25 lap Super Sportsman feature. Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and warm-ups starting at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $20, while children under age 12 are admitted free of charge.

This race program will be the first of six on the season that will once again be produced by ATVN-TV. The races will be broadcast on a tape-delayed basis on the following Tuesday night, with further replays to follow. ATVN airs on channel 4/1004 HD (Lehigh Valley) and channel 8/608 (Delaware County). The air dates and times can be found at astound.com/ATVN.

The Wingless Super Sportsman are on the program for the first of two scheduled events in 2022, after being rained out in their only scheduled race in June of last year. Recent previous appearances for the Wingless Super Sportsman at Grandview, saw Steve Wilber win in 2019, and Eric Jennings winning in the 2020 event.

After some exciting racing last Saturday night in the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modified division Brett Kressley has moved into the number one spot in the point standings. Kressley had a big lead in the feature race wiped out by a caution with just six laps remaining, putting Craig Von Dohren into contention for the victory. It was a lead swapping duel for several laps between the two before Kressley motored on to the win, his first of the season and 18th of his career.

The top ten in T.P. Trailer Modified points after week two are 1. Brett Kressley – 568, 2. Duane Howard – 554 tied with Doug Manmiller – 554, 4. Tim Buckwalter – 549, 5. Mike Lisowski – 540, 6. Craig Von Dohren – 508, 7. Jared Umbenhauer – 477, 8. Brad Brightbill – 435, 9. Jeff Strunk – 430, 10. – Cory Merkel – 376.

In T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman action last Saturday, it was also a late race caution that set up the deciding factor in the event. Kyle Smith had a huge lead wiped out by a caution with seven laps to go, and Parker Guldin took full advantage motoring into the lead on the restart to go onto victory. It was Guldin’s first win since August of 2019 and third of his Grandview career.

The top ten in T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman points are 1. Brian Hirthler – 495, 2. Jimmy Leiby – 466 tied with Kyle Smith – 466, 4. Dylan Hoch – 415, 5. Cole Stangle – 327, 6. Parker Guldin – 284, 7. Mike Schneck Jr. – 278, 8. Bryan Rhoads – 277, 9. Chris Esposito – 255, 10. Ryan Graver – 250.

Officials are reminding race teams that run 602 engines in the Sportsman division that a new local rebuilding center will be available in the coming months under the supervision of the RUSH racing series, hopefully by June. The rebuild center will be KB Performance 6807 Mosserville Road, New Tripoli, Pa. 18066, phone number is 610.751.9650. KB was selected by RUSH as our first local rebuild and repair center, however, he must first go through the RUSH certification and training process.

Until KB Performance is ready, Mike Ingram from RUSH will be available to help in any way he can. He may be contacted at 724.954.4340.

Once again, as last season, there will not be a fuel truck at the track, so racers need to plan accordingly.

Friday evening May 13 will see the next installment of the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Racers in action starting at 7 pm.

Saturday night May 14 will be another triple-header, as the USAC East Coast Sprint series will join the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm.

The following Saturday, May 21 will see a return to a two-division program with the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman both in action at 7:30 pm.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR