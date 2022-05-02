Pocono Raceway, Weis Markets to honor Hometown Heroes

Weis Markets, the ‘Official Grocery Store of Pocono Raceway,’ and the Raceway are proud to announce the third annual Weis Markets Hometown Heroes program. This community-focused initiative will identity and recognize everyday individuals who have gone above and beyond.

“We are proud to team up with Pocono Raceway again to recognize the everyday heroes in the communities we serve”, said Ron Bonacci, Vice President of Advertising and Marketing at Weis Markets. “As a locally focused company, we’ve seen firsthand how people in our communities come together to help each other during challenging times. We look forward to recognizing our Hometown Heroes.”

Members of the Weis Markets staff, Pocono Raceway Fan Council and Pocono Raceway employees will select two ‘Hometown Heroes’ and two ‘Above and Beyond’ winners in 2022. The ‘Hometown Heroes’ will each receive a $500 Weis Markets Gift Card and a VIP experience for to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Weekend. The ‘Above and Beyond’ recipients will each receive a $250 Weis Markets Gift Card, a $250 Pocono Raceway Gift Card and NASCAR tickets to Pocono Raceway.

To nominate a Weis Markets Hometown Hero this year, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/ hometown. Nominations are due by June 10, 2022.

Pocono Raceway PR