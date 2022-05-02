Darlington Raceway to Host Throwback Thursday ‘80s Dance Party

Darlington Raceway will start the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR a day early with the first-ever Throwback Thursday ‘80s Dance Party in the midway from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The track Too Tough To Tame is known for the fierce competition on the track and its one-of-a-kind fan experience off the track, so the excitement will start a day earlier with the Throwback Thursday ‘80s Dance Party.

“The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR will kick off on Thursday night with the ‘80s Dance Party in the midway for race fans,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President. “Darlington Raceway has more entertainment options for our loyal race fans than ever before, so we look forward to starting race weekend with a party!”

The first-ever Throwback Thursday ‘80s Dance Party in the midway will feature epic music from the decade, glow-in-the-dark yard games, NASCAR and Darlington Raceway trivia, contests, and giveaways. Darlington Raceway will handout glow-in-the-dark bracelets, necklaces, etc. to fans in attendance. Contests on the midway stage will include a lip sync competition, air guitar battle and best mullet.

Like all activities in the midway, Throwback Thursday ‘80s Dance Party is free and open to the public and race fans. Fans not currently camping or on property should enter through Gate 34 off of Indian Branch Road and park by Petty Blvd.

There will be additional free opportunities for fans of all ages to have fun and engage with NASCAR at the track throughout race weekend. Below are some of the highlights:

Throughout the weekend, Photo Moments will be held at various locations around track grounds. Fans can be captured with partner frames from Dead On Tools, Mahindra ROXOR and Goodyear. Cup series driver, Austin Dillon will host a fan photo station at the Goodyear frame on Sunday, May 8 from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Fans can get photos with Austin on a first come, first serve basis, with only the first 100 getting a photo.

Trackside Live will also makes its anticipated return to the heart of the activity in the midway starting Friday, May 6. Throughout out race weekend, fans will be able to see drivers, personalities, music and all manner of entertainers including Matt DiBenedetto on Friday, 4:30 p.m., Jeb and Ward Burton on Saturday at noon, Bobby Labonte and Ron Hornaday Jr. on Saturday at 12:20 p.m., Door, Bump, Clear Podcast with guests Red Farmer and Donnie Allison, Chris Buescher on Sunday at 12:30 p.m., Brad Keselowski on Sunday at 1:00 p.m., Corey LaJoie’s Stacking Pennies Podcast on Sunday at 1:15 p.m. and much more. Fans will also be able to see local groups perform in the midway at the Group Performance Stage throughout Saturday and Sunday. For the full list of times for Trackside Live and Group Performance Stage, go to the Fan Guide at www.darlingtonraceway.com/ fanguide .

NASCAR Kids Zone will make its return to the midway throughout Darlington’s Throwback Weekend with mini golf sets, face painting stations, puzzles, coloring stations and more kid-friendly activities that children of any age can enjoy. Drivers including Noah Gragson will host a kid’s only Q&A Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. along with Erik Jones, who will make an appearance on behalf of his reading program on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

The eNASCAR Retro Arcade Presented by Goodyear, a collaboration between Goodyear and eNASCAR to bring retro racing games to the track, will be featured before the green flag each race day all weekend long. The activation includes iRacing simulators, two tents dedicated to retro arcade consoles like Pac-Man, Super Mario Brothers, Donkey Kong and vintage arcade chair racing games, Daytona USA and Cruisin’ USA.

Children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Pee Dee will be in attendance on Friday, May 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for The NASCAR Foundation’s Speediatrics Fun Day Festival at the College Tailgate Zone adjacent to the track’s administration building on Harry Byrd Highway. Games, activities, and all manner of fun will be available for the children.

On Friday, fans are encouraged to wear their vintage NASCAR t-shirts to the track for Throwback T-Shirt Night. Offensive clothing will not be permitted. The track will give away official Darlington Raceway Throwback t-shirts throughout race day.

Darlington Raceway and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will host a charity cycling event, Too Tough To Ride, on Saturday, May 7 beginning at 7 a.m. The charity cycling event will benefit the South Carolina Coastal FCA. To register and/or learn more the event, visit tootoughtoride.org or darlingtonraceway.com/ tootoughtoride .

The Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade returns on Saturday, May 7 at 6 p.m. Floats, NASCAR Hall of Famers and legends, a marching band, and beauty queens along with old school vintage vehicles will make their way through the city of Darlington, all the way to the NASCAR Xfinity Garage in the historic Darlington Raceway infield. The traditional Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade, formerly the Southern 500 Parade, will be held for the first time since 2019.

Darlington Raceway will gift Mother’s Day pins to honor and recognize mothers on Sunday, May 8. Pins will be distributed to the first 3,500 mothers as they enter the gates for the Goodyear 400.

For all the details on the expansive fan experience and entertainment options for the Official Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway, visit the Fan Guide at www.darlingtonraceway.com/ fanguide.

Darlington Raceway PR