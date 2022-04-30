Month of May Schedule Packed with Action, Excitement on IMS Oval, Road Course

It’s almost time to come Back Home Again.

The Month of May will return to its normal schedule at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with full seating capacity, including the traditional lineup of on-track and off-track activities surrounding the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 29 and the GMR Grand Prix on Saturday, May 14.

Fans can enjoy 11 days of on-track activity on the IMS road course and the historic, 2.5-mile oval. Action on the road course for the GMR Grand Prix will start Friday, May 13, with practice for the Indianapolis 500 starting Tuesday, May 17 on the oval.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers will line up to take the green flag for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” at 12:45 p.m. (ET) Sunday, May 29 on the historic, 2.5-mile oval (live on NBC, Telemundo Deportes on Universo, INDYCAR Radio Network). The ninth GMR Grand Prix will kick off the Month of May at IMS at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11 on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course (live on NBC, Peacock Premium, INDYCAR Radio Network).

Helio Castroneves will capture the attention of the sporting world as he tries to follow his emotional, record-tying fourth Indianapolis 500 victory in 2021 with a fifth win, elevating him above A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears as the most successful Indy 500 driver. On the road course, Team Penske will look to continue its hot start to the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season – it has won the first three races – with its sixth GMR Grand Prix victory.

“We have looked forward to a ‘normal’ Month of May for more than two years, and we can’t wait to see all of our loyal fans at the Racing Capital of the World,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “But as anyone who has attended even one Indianapolis 500 or GMR Grand Prix knows, there is nothing ordinary about this magical time of the year at IMS. It’s so special, with action, excitement and memories every single day. We truly welcome everyone back home again.”

Among the highlights of the Month of May at IMS is an exciting new format for PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22.

After Day One of qualifying from noon-5:50 p.m. (ET) Saturday, May 21, Day Two will include two rounds of qualification attempts to decide the first four rows, including pole position.

Starting in reverse order of speeds based on Day One, each of the top 12 drivers will have a guaranteed attempt to post a traditional four-lap qualifying time starting at 4 p.m. The fastest six will advance to the Firestone Fast Six at 5:10 p.m. to determine positions one through six and compete for the NTT P1 Award for pole. The slowest six will fill out starting positions seven through 12 according to their recorded time.

In the Firestone Fast Six, each entrant is again guaranteed one attempt and will qualify in reverse order based on their Top 12 qualification results. The fastest wins pole position, which includes a $100,000 prize, with the remaining five drivers filling out the remainder of the first two rows.

A post-qualifying practice from noon-2 p.m. Monday, May 23 will give fans another opportunity to see NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers hone setups in traffic before Race Day.

Miller Lite Carb Day will feature the final practice before Race Day, with cars on track from 11 a.m-1 p.m. Friday, May 27. The popular INDYCAR Pit Crew Challenge also returns after a two-year hiatus, rewarding the fastest crews in the sport and putting their talent in the spotlight from 2:30-4 p.m.

Month of May action will start on the IMS road course with the GMR Grand Prix, with two full days of on-track action open to the public Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship.

The GMR Grand Prix is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14. Only two drivers have swept this event and the Indy 500 in the same year – Will Power in 2018 and Simon Pagenaud in 2019.

A great variety of live music also will complement the exciting on-track action throughout Race Weekend.

Rock’s ultimate supergroup Kings of Chaos and legendary Grammy Award winner Rick Springfield will co-headline the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert on Friday, May 27. Legendary funk and R&B band Morris Day and the Time will open the concert, followed by Springfield and Kings of Chaos. The show starts at 3:30 p.m. on the Miller Lite Stage inside Turn 3 of the IMS oval, a new location this year.

Country music superstar Dierks Bentley will headline the Firestone Legends Day Concert on Saturday, May 28. Special guests Ashley McBryde and Dillon Carmichael will open the show, which begins at 7 p.m. (ET) at the TCU Amphitheater in White River State Park, further expanding the celebration of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” into downtown Indianapolis.

Superstar DJ and producer Martin Garrix will headline a stellar lineup of global electronic music artists at the Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light on Sunday, May 29. deadmau5, Galantis, Steve Aoki and Yellow Claw also will perform at the Race Day concert during the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. Performances begin at 8:15 a.m. in the infield adjacent to Turn 3 of the IMS oval.

Tickets are on sale now at IMS.com for the ninth GMR Grand Prix and 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. All fans 15 and under are admitted free for general admission with an accompanying paying adult. There is no free admission for reserved seats on Race Day for the Indianapolis 500 or GMR Grand Prix.

NINTH GMR GRAND PRIX PUBLIC SCHEDULE

(All times local, subject to change; all on-track activity on IMS road course)

FRIDAY, May 13 (General admission $20)

7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Public Gates Open 8-8:30 a.m. USF2000 Qualifying 8:45-9:15 a.m. Indy Pro 2000 Qualifying 9:30-10:30 a.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 1 (45 minutes) 10:45-11:30 a.m. Indy Lights Practice 1 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. USF2000 Race 1 12:45-1:45 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 2 (45 minutes) 2-2:30 p.m. Indy Lights Qualifying 2:45-3:35 p.m. Indy Pro 2000 Race 1 4-5:15 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES NTT P1 Award Qualifying 5:35-6:30 p.m. Indy Lights Race 1 (35 laps or 55 minutes)

SATURDAY, May 14 (General Admission $40; Reserved Seats Start at $41)

7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Public Gates Open 8:05-8:50 a.m. USF2000 Race 2 9:10-10 a.m. Indy Pro 2000 Race 2 10:30-11 a.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warmup 11:15-11:55 a.m. USF2000 Race 3 12:10-1 p.m. Indy Pro 2000 Race 3 1:20-2:15 p.m. Indy Lights Race 2 (35 laps or 55 minutes) 2:40-3:05 p.m. Silver/Bronze Badge Grid Walk 3:30 p.m. Ninth GMR Grand Prix (85 laps) 5:45 p.m. GMR Grand Prix Post-Race Track Invasion

106th INDIANAPOLIS 500 presented by Gainbridge PUBLIC SCHEDULE

(All times local, subject to change; all on-track activity on IMS oval)

TUESDAY, May 17 (General Admission $15)

8 a.m.-6 p.m. Public Gates Open 9-11 a.m. Veteran Practice 1-3 p.m. Rookie Orientation Program, Veteran Refresher Tests 3-6 p.m. Open Practice

WEDNESDAY, May 18-THURSDAY, May 19 (General Admission $15)

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Public Gates Open Noon-6 p.m. Open Practice

FRIDAY, May 20 – FAST FRIDAY (General Admission $15)

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Public Gates Open Noon-6 p.m. Open Practice 6:15 p.m. Qualifications Draw

SATURDAY, May 21 – PPG Presents ARMED FORCES QUALIFYING (General Admission $20)

8 a.m.-6 p.m. Public Gates Open 9-10:30 a.m. Pre-Qualifying Practice (Two groups) Noon-5:50 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying (Setting positions 13-33 or 13-30 if there are more than 33 entries)

SUNDAY, May 22 – PPG Presents ARMED FORCES QUALIFYING (General Admission $20)

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Public Gates Open 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Last Chance Practice* 12:30-2 p.m. Top 12 Practice 2-3 p.m. Last Chance Qualifying (Positions 31-33)* 4 p.m. Top 12 Qualifying 5:10 p.m. Firestone Fast Six Qualifying for NTT P1 Award 5:40 p.m. NTT P1 Award Presentation

* -- if necessary

MONDAY, May 23 (General Admission $15; Infield Access Only for Fans)

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Public Gates Open (Gates 2, 4, 6S, 7, 7S only) Noon-2 p.m. Open Practice

TUESDAY, May 24-THURSDAY, May 26

No track activity

FRIDAY, May 27 – MILLER LITE CARB DAY (General Admission $40)

8 a.m.-6 p.m. Public Gates Open 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Final Practice 2:30-4 p.m. INDYCAR Pit Stop Challenge 4-6 p.m. Miller Lite Carb Day Concert, Turn 3 infield

SATURDAY, May 28 – LEGENDS DAY presented by Firestone (General Admission $10)

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Public Gates Open 9-10 a.m. Full Field Driver Autograph Session, Pagoda Plaza 10:30 a.m. Public Drivers’ Meeting, Tower Terrace Noon-1:30 p.m. AES 500 Festival Parade, downtown Indianapolis 7 p.m. Firestone Legends Day Concert, TCU Amphitheater in White River State Park, downtown Indianapolis

SUNDAY, May 29 – RACE DAY (General Admission $50; Reserved Seats Start at $55)