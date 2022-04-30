Saturday, Apr 30

How are you getting to the F1Miami Grand Prix? An Affordable Luxury Travel Experience for F1 Fans

Speedway News
Saturday, Apr 30 17
How are you getting to the F1Miami Grand Prix? An Affordable Luxury Travel Experience for F1 Fans

Let's face it...South Florida traffic is no fun! As a lifelong Floridian, I've seen things steadily decline for years. The fun of driving is almost gone, and then you have to worry about parking!

 

During the F1Miami Grand Prix weekend,  RedCoach is offering intercity bus travel as an affordable travel option to save money and avoid going over budget due to skyrocketing airfares and hotel rates, along with high gas prices due to inflation and world events.   

 

"With the Miami Grand Prix around the corner, my biggest concern is that airfare and gas prices are skyrocketing across the country, which will force many F1 enthusiasts to go over budget or have to rearrange their plans," stated Florencia Cirigliano, VP of Marketing for RedCoach. "If visitors need another option, intercity bus travel is exponentially more affordable and eliminates the stress of driving yourself or navigating a crowded airport. Consider bus travel if you are in the position of needing to adjust your plans due to costs. There’s no reason to sacrifice your long-awaited vacations this year.”   

 

 RedCoach is a luxury motorcoach and great cost-effective alternative for those traveling to the Miami Grand Prix across the state. RedCoach has transported over 2 million business and leisure travelers over the last decade, offering riders dynamic pricing and rates starting as low as $15. 

 

With 16 stops across the state including Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, RedCoach is an affordable, luxury travel experience fit for everyone.   

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Monterey County Board of Supervisors Approve Funding for WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Improvements Month of May Schedule Packed with Action, Excitement on IMS Oval, Road Course »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.