Biker Belles Women’s Day Offers Freedom of the Open Road with Heroes of the Motorcycle Industry

Women riders, passengers and friends who support them are invited to gather at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip® to celebrate women in motorcycling during Biker Belles Women’s Day Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. For the upcoming 14th annual event held during the 82nd Sturgis Rally, Biker Belles is bringing in a long list of leading ladies who are shaping the motorcycle industry. Ride Captain Gevin Fax and Ambassador Diva Amy Skaling will lead participants on the guided Morning Ride™ from The Lodge at Deadwood to the Buffalo Chip CrossRoads. Once there, riders will hear from featured speakers in the Coffee Clutch moderated by Jacqui Van Ham and see one influential woman receive the prestigious Nancy Davidson Ambassador Award. Biker Belles is accepting nominations for the award through May 14. See the full schedule of events and special guests at BikerBelles.com.

“Biker Belles offers a unique opportunity to spend time with and learn from dozens of women who are shaping the motorcycle industry,” said Toni Woodruff, Biker Belles Program Manager. “We’re honored and excited to once again have so many influential women in motorcycling taking part in and bringing their own unique experiences to Biker Belles Women’s Day.”

All throughout the Biker Belles Women’s Day, riders will have plenty of opportunity to connect with women who are shaping the industry. Special guests for the 2022 Biker Belles Women’s Day include Gevin Fax, Marjorie Kleiman, Laura Klock, Ellie Rains, Savannah Rose, Diva Amy Skaling, Cris Sommer Simmons, Marilyn Stemp, Jacqui Van Ham, Toni Woodruff, Gina Woods, Kelli Yazdi and more to come.

To ensure that all influential women in motorcycling are considered, nominations are now being accepted for recipients for the 2022 Nancy Davidson Award. Awarded to Karen Davidson in 2021, this award shows appreciation for an individual guiding and leading women in motorcycling and building the industry. The Sturgis Buffalo Chip will select the 2022 award recipient from the pool of nominations collected and the winner will be announced during Biker Belles Women’s Day. During her award acceptance, Karen shared with that her late mom was about kindness, community, and inclusivity and we all help to elevate each other and move the industry forward. It is in that very spirit, that the public is being asked for nominations.

Biker Belles Women’s Day Events

The Morning Ride: Ride Captain Gevin Fax and Ambassador Diva Amy Skaling will lead riders on the guided Morning Ride from the Lodge at Deadwood through the beautiful Black Hills, landing at the Buffalo Chip CrossRoads.

Coffee Clutch: Riders will feed their hunger and their hunger for knowledge with informative talks and a catered brunch from Bonifide Food Love and coffee provided by Sturgis Coffee Company. Moderated by Jacqui Van Ham.

Comfort Zone by Team Diva: Women’s Day riders and friends will be able to treat themselves to some well-deserved pampering, chair massages, facial care, hair care and a retail experience including jewelry, clothing and riding gear.

Women’s Bike Show Presented by Maiden Moto: Whether it’s a mile muncher covered in dirt, which may win the Dirtiest Bike award, a mild custom, an insanely clean bike that might win the ShineWerks award, or even a really great story behind the ride, all female-owned bikes are welcome to roll down on Tuesday to show off at the show. Free to enter or attend.

Maiden Moto Art Show: This all-female traveling art and motorcycle show powered by Harley-Davidson showcases female artists from within the moto community. The show, curated by Savannah Rose, will feature 20+ artists of varying mediums focused on women and their motorcycles, as well as bikes built, owned, and ridden by ladies. Free to attend.

All rider contributions go to support Biker Belles’ charities Helping with Horsepower, the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame and All Kids Bike.

Worthwhile charity events are just part of what the Sturgis Buffalo Chip has in store again for 2022. Guests will have the opportunity to experience thrilling events, including performances from world-class entertainers, legendary rides, powerful freedom celebrations, top-tier bike shows, heart-pounding stunts, white-knuckle racing, and so much more. All events are outdoors in an open environment for the safest experience possible. Entertainment is free with camping. A full list of Sturgis Buffalo Chip events is available at BuffaloChip.com/EVENTS. The Buffalo Chip is home to the Sturgis Rally Information Center™ and is the official sponsor of the free Sturgis.com Official Sturgis Rally Registration Program.

2022 Sturgis Buffalo Chip Event and Entertainment Lineup

Friday, Aug. 5

Entertainment TBA

Saturday, Aug. 6

Snoop Dogg

Buckcherry

Sunday, Aug. 7

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Bush

Monday, Aug. 8

Rob Zombie

Lita Ford

Legends Ride®

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Papa Roach

Falling In Reverse

Hollywood Undead

Bad Wolves

Biker Belles® Women’s Day Celebration

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Travis Tritt

Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners

Rusty Wallace Ride

Thursday, Aug. 11

Entertainment TBA

Freedom Celebration

Western Frontier Motorcycle Ride

Friday, Aug. 12

Puddle Of Mudd

Pop Evil

Saturday, Aug. 13

Entertainment TBA