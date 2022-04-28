Macon IL Speedway Lucas Oil Late Model Saturday Race Canceled

This weekend’s Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series doubleheader at Tri-City Speedway and Macon Speedway in Illinois has been canceled. With a forecast for heavy rain and severe thunderstorms throughout the weekend, series and track officials have made the difficult decision to cancel both events.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will return to action on Friday, May 6th at Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, KY and Saturday, May 7th at Florence Speedway in Union, KY.

For Macon Speedway, the next scheduled event is Saturday, May 7 with the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League and Engler Machine & Tool Micros presented by Bailey Chassis. The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, and DIRTcar Hornets will also race.

Macon Speedway PR