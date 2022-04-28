Delta Speedway Delivers Back-To-Back Weekends on the Dirt

For the second consecutive weekend, Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union will host championship Micro Sprint racing in Stockton on the 1/7th mile dirt oval at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds. Saturday’s third race of the 2022 season features Super 600, Non-Wing, Restricted, and Jr. Sprints competing.



General admission tickets are $10 for adults ages 13 and up, $5 for kids ages 6 to 12, seniors 55+, and military, and kids 5 and under are free! Pit gates open at 1pm with the driver’s meeting at 4:30 pm. Pit passes are $20. Fans who cannot attend can also see flag-to-flag coverage on The Cushion, the speedway’s Pay-Per-View partner this year. The Cushion will also carry streaming action from other Micro Sprint tracks on the East Coast as well.



Medford, Oregon's Torgerson brothers Austin, age 19, and Ashton, age 16, have roared to the top of the Super 600 standings. The pair are separated by just one point although neither has scored a win this year at Delta. Ashton ran second in both the Super 600 and Non-Wing features last weekend while Austin has a best finish of third. 2018 champion Nikko Panella of Stockton is just seven points behind followed by Grass Valley’s Izaak Sharp and Fresno’s Mattix Salmon. The Super 600 drivers compete for 30-laps and $500 to win on Saturday night.



Brentwood’s Jeffrey Pahule used his first career Delta Speedway Non-Wing win last weekend to take over the points lead, leading Ashton Torgerson by two points. Austin Torgerson is 15-points out of the lead. 2016 champion Brandon Carey of Ripon and Visalia’s Brian Gilbert round out the top-five with a 30-lap main event paying $500 to the victor on tap.



Adrianna DeMartini of Brentwood has emerged as the points leader in Restricted on the strength of two runner-up finishes this year. Round two winner Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta is just one point behind followed by Pleasanton’s Kellan Harper, Sunnyvale’s Clay Mibach, and 2021 Jr. Sprints champion Brody Rubio of Manteca. Restricted will race for 25-laps and a minimum of $300 for the winner this weekend.



A perfect 2-0 start to the year places Manteca’s Briggs Davis into a 20-point advantage in the Jr. Sprints division. Maya Mauldin of Rancho Murieta, Vacaville’s Jackson Tardiff, Citrus Heights’ Haven Sherman, and Tracy’s Nathan Fernandez are in pursuit of victory this weekend. The youngest drivers at Delta Speedway stage a 20-lap contest for no less than $200 to win.



Courtesy of C&P Promotions, all member drivers in Juniors and Restricted who race at least 12 of 14 events will be eligible for drawings for a new Yamaha engine core and a new PMP chassis 600 frame and body.



Stubborn Rods will offer one custom made fishing rod per month to be randomly selected race winning driver as well.



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Kludt Oil and Propane, Interstate Truck Center, Papé Kenworth, Van De Pol Petroleum, Hostile Wheels, Genova Bakery, Winner’s Bingo, Stubborn Rods, Solari’s Backhoe Service, and PMP Chassis for their support of the 2022 racing season. Race fans are encouraged to check out Dave Royce and Royce Farms Barbeque for the best racing food on the planet. Come thirsty as adult beverages are now available as well!



For more information on Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union, follow us online at http://www. deltaspeedwaystockton.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Delta Speedway PR