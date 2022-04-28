Grandview to Host Double-Header Saturday, Tire Sales to Resume at Track

Grandview Speedway will return to action this Saturday night with a double-header program of racing under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner.

Twelve time and defending T.P. Trailer Modified Track Champion Craig Von Dohren got his title defense off to a good start by capturing the opening point event last Saturday. He was challenged in the final stages of last week’s feature by former ten-time champion Jeff Strunk. Both Von Dohren with 115, and Strunk with 76, rank number one and number three on the all-time NASCAR Modified winner’s list at the speedway. Both will be back in action this Saturday to try and add to their totals.

Other drivers also in competition this week will be last week’s third place finisher Mike Lisowski looking for his first ever Modified win, Duane Howard fourth in last week’s main event, second all-time with 80 career wins, and fifth last week, Doug Manmiller who sits ninth all-time with 29 career wins in Saturday night NASCAR competition.

In the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman division, former two-time champion Brian Hirthler was able to pull off a dramatic last lap victory, his 13th career win at the track, which moves him into a tie for second spot on the all-time Sportsman win list with current Modified driver Brett Kressley. Hirthler is now five wins shy of tying current Modified driver Jared Umbenhauer for first spot on the Sportsman winner’s list with 18 victories.

Jesse Leiby, Jesse Landis and Cole Stangle who all chased Hirthler across the finish line last week, each have one career win, and will look to add another one this coming Saturday. Fifth place finisher Kyle Smith has two career wins and will also be in contention in this week’s Sportsman program.

The T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will be running a two-division program this coming Saturday, April 30 starting at 7:30 pm. The program will include qualifying events for both divisions leading to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main. Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and warm-ups starting at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $18, while children under age 12 are admitted free of charge.

All race teams are being advised by Speedway management that tire sales will resume at the racetrack ONLY, starting this coming Saturday. The total tire inventory from 72 Wilt Road and BFP Specialty has been combined, and with the continued shortage, they will be selling at the track only until further notice.

The tire truck will be at the track when the pit gate opens at 4 pm, and all teams will be allowed to purchase two tires. To be certain the tire sales are monitored fairly, we are requiring the cars must be signed in first for the night’s event, before purchasing, and the driver of each car is required to make the tire purchase.

We apologize for any inconveniences this causes, but it allows us to know who exactly is getting tires for their team. We are hoping this is only temporary until American Racer can get back to full production and supply us with more tires in the coming weeks.

We appreciate your understanding and your support during the tire shortage issue.

Once again, as last season, there will not be a fuel truck at the track, so racers need to plan accordingly.

Officials are reminding race teams that run 602 engines in the Sportsman division that a new local rebuilding center will be available in the coming months under the supervision of the RUSH racing series, hopefully by June. The rebuild center will be KB Performance 6807 Mosserville Road, New Tripoli, Pa. 18066, phone number is 610.751.9650. KB was selected by RUSH as our first local rebuild and repair center, however, he must first go through the RUSH certification and training process.

Until KB Performance is ready, Mike Ingram from RUSH will be available to help in any way he can. He may be contacted at 724.954.4340.

Saturday night May 7 will see the Wingless Super Sportsman join the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm. This event will also be the first to be recorded for showing on ATVN -TV.

Saturday night May 14 will be another triple-header, as the USAC East Coast Sprint series will join the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR