May 5 races at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway cancelled due to lack of tire availability

The Bloomsburg Fair Raceway has released the following with the concern of the races on May 5.

Attention Teams and Fans:

Due to the current factor of a lack of sprint car tires the Thursday, May 5 race has been cancelled.

With tires not available we had to make this difficult decision.

For clarification, ONLY the MAY 5 RACE has been canceled. Our other shows are still on as scheduled.

We will continue to monitor tire supplies from dealers, along with supplies of race teams.

We apologize for this unforeseen issue and we want to thank the fans and race teams for their continued support through this time.

Sincerely,

Bloomsburg Fair Raceway Officials