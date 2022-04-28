Shane Sexton Starts 22nd and Finishes 12th at Mohave Valley Raceway

Last Saturday night when the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series visited the Mohave Valley Raceway, “Shugah” Shane Sexton did what he has done all season long. He advanced forward in the main event. This time he started 21st, passed nine cars, and finished 12th.

Things did not start out exactly as planned for the driver and the gorgeous red metal flake #74 on the Arizona oval. His lap of 18.232 in qualifying was only good for 23rd of the 27 cars on hand. Things did not go much better in the heat when he finished eighth.

Not placing in a transfer spot in the heat meant the teenage driver had to go to the B main. There he started and finished in the final transfer position to earn his ticket into the A. Before getting that transfer, disaster nearly struck for “Shugah” when several cars tangled in front of him almost blocking the track on the sixth lap. However, he found a hole in the chaos and slipped through it.

The main event became what is turning into a typical “Shane Sexton Main Event.” He wisely stays out of trouble and moves forward every race. That was evidenced once again on lap one at Mohave when several cars tangled directly in front of him. It was a traffic jam with cars scrambling in every direction and one flipping through the air. Sexton again avoided the commotion and was able to continue unscathed.

Later in the main, Sexton steered clear of a couple other minor incidents and methodically worked his way forward all the way up to 12th by the end of the 30-lapper. It was his second best finish of the year and was only surpassed by an 11th on the final night at Cocopah Speedway on January 29th.

Sexton’s propensity to pass cars in main events started at the Cocopah Speedway when the series kicked off its 2022 schedule with three nights of racing at the end of January. On the first night the El Capitan High School senior started the 30-lap main in 21st. He had moved forward and was in the top 10 before he flipped with two laps to go. However, he was still credited with 14th place. One night later the crew barely got the car repaired from that crash in time to push off for the main event. The run was basically just to see if the car would be ready for the final night. Despite that, he still moved forward four spots to finish 21st after starting 25th.

On the final night at Cocopah, Sexton went from 18th to 11th. When the series picked back up at Perris Auto Speedway on March 26th, he earned the “Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award” by going from 22nd to 14th. With last week’s last to 12th effort, he has passed 36 cars in the five main events he has contested this year.

Entering this week’s race at Perris, Sexton is 18th in series points despite missing two races.

For fans who want to see the personable driver in action this Saturday, gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and the first race will be at 7:00. Adult tickets are $30.00. Seniors 65 and over get in for $25.00. For kids 6-12 it is just $5.00. Children five and under are free. The fairgrounds charges $10.00 for parking. There will be plenty of tickets for everyone at the ticket window on Saturday night. This event will not sell out. For those who wish to buy tickets in advance, they are available 24 hours a day online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7/event/1256360 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. The world famous track is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in the City of Perris (92571).

After a week off on May 7th, Sexton will make the 233 mile journey to compete at the Bakersfield Speedway on May 14th. He will follow that up with a return to Perris on May 28th.

In addition to competing in the tough USAC/CRA Series, later in the year, Sexton will return to his roots to race some Lightning Sprint Car races. He will head north to drive for Brian Fonseca in the “Clay Cup” at Washington’s Deming Speedway from July 14th through the 16th and the “Cal Cup” at California’s Lemoore Speedway. The race at Lemoore will take place from October 13th through the 15th.

Sexton and the #74 team wish to extend their thanks to the following 2022 racing season partners. Gas Chassis, Key Brothers Racing, Nita Gatlin, Hugh Jorgan, Mike Pridgeon Racing Engines, AG Sandcars, Powder 1, Ron’s Tire and Brake, and Savage Racing. If you would like to be a part of this fun, upcoming team and get exposure not only at the tracks but around the world on Flo Racing, please contact Shane Sexton at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (619) 362-5921.

Shane Sexton PR