Championship Battles Intensify Heading for Round Three at Madera Speedway

The third night of the MAVTV-televised Lunkerdaddy Pro Late Models and 51FIFTY Jr. Late Models charges into the fastest one-third mile in the West at Madera Speedway this Saturday night. 80-laps of Pro Late Model action and 70-laps for the Jr. Late Models are on the docket along with the INEX Bandoleros.



Adult tickets are $20, seniors and military are $15, youth ages 6-12 are $10 and kids five and under are free. All tickets will be sold at the track ticket booth the day of the event. Race fans can “Join” www.YouTube.com/ShortTrackTV for $19.99 per month for a members-only live stream as well.



Las Vegas’ Kyle Keller used a victory on April 2 to propel himself into a seven-point lead over 2021 champion Jadan Walbridge of Vancouver, Wash. in the Lunkerdaddy Pro Late Models standings. Walbridge spent a majority of the second half of last season at the front of the pack, leading over 200 laps. This season’s redraws have not gone in Walbridge’s favor including drawing the nine after earning fast-time in round two. Despite only two laps led this year, Walbridge ranks second in the championship.



The other fast-timer this year was Phoenix’s Bradley Erickson, the 2020 Jr. Late Model champion, who resides third in the standings with just an eight point deficit on the lead. Erickson is still looking for a points paying Lunkerdaddy Pro Late Model win after his thrilling victory in the 2020 Triple Turkey Open.



Double-duty racer Ethan Nascimento, age 14, is fourth in the standings followed by Shelden Cooper of Clovis. Idaho’s Jacob Smith is the fourth out of state driver in the top-six ahead of Jason Aguirre, 2021 Jr. champion Brody Armtrout, Matt Erickson, and 21-year-old Eric Nascimento.



Ethan Nascimento will have a new teammate for both Late Model main events on Saturday with Las Vegas Bullring points leader Sean Hingorani making his debut. Hingorani is a 15-year-old Legends car graduate from Newport Beach competing in his first full Pro and Jr. Late Model season.



Lunkerdaddy Pro Late Models compete in an 80-lap feature with a 50-lap opening segment and a 30-lap run to the finish.



16-year-old Brody Moore of Colorado leads the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model championship by just a single point on the strength of an opening night win and a round two runner-up performance. The brothers Kennealy have put their stamp on the season. 16-year-old Robbie Kennealy won the second race of the season to go with a pair of fast-times. His younger brother Joey Kennealy, 13, has finished in the top-five in both events to rank fourth overall.



The Kennealys book end the series’ most improved driver, Quincy, Washington’s Kasey Kleyn. The 14-year-old driver nicknamed “Cash” has finished of second and third this season. Loomis’ Kenna Mitchell – the 2021 All American Jr. champion – rounds out the top-five in the standings.



51FIFTY Jr. Late Models battle in 70-lap features. The opening 40-laps is followed by the Mission Foods halfway break for MAVTV interviews and race car adjustments, before the drivers ages 10-16 years old battle for a 30-lap run to the finish.



INEX Bandoleros are scheduled for a 30-lap race for the youngest drivers at Madera Speedway. Action gets underway on Friday with practice from 5pm until 8:30pm with pit gates opening at 3pm. On Saturday, pit gates open at noon with practice at 2pm. Qualifying hits the track at 4:00pm. Opening ceremonies are at 5:50pm with main events to follow.



For more information about the Madera Speedway including how to advertise with a race team on MAVTV please visit www.racemadera.com or call the race office at 209-356-1968.



The 2022 season would not be possible without the support of Lunkerdaddy Fishing Lures, 51FIFTY LTM, Mission Foods, 805 Beer, Race 2B Drug Free, Competition Carburetion, Hoosier Tires, and Sunoco Race Fuel.



Madera Racing on MAVTV airs Monday nights at 4:00pm Pacific and 7:00pm Eastern.



2022 MADERA MAVTV LATE MODEL SCHEDULE

March 5 - $5,000-to-win

April 2

April 30

May 21 – Military Tribute Night

June 25 – Reverend Ron Spencer Red, White Blue Classic

July 30 - $5,000-to-win

August 27

September 17

October 15 - $10,000-to-win Short Track Shootout

October 29 – Pumpkin Cup Open (Non-Points)

