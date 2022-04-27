Lucas Oil Late Models To Headline Saturday Show At Macon IL Speedway

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will make heads turn, heading to the “Land of Lincoln” this weekend. There is never a shortage of thrills for teams and fans alike when the series visits Tri-City Speedway (Friday Night) and Macon Speedway. The Macon Speedway event, presented by Connor Company, is set for Saturday night, featuring $15,000 to win for Super Late Models in addition to the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified and DIRTcar Pro Mods.

The thrill level will be high as the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series teams make their way to Macon Speedway on Saturday night. Rich in history, the 1/5-mile bullring that opened in 1946 is historically known to produce non-stop, door-to-door racing action. The event features Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains, highlighted by a 100-lap, $15,000-to-win main event.

Central Illinois racing star Brandon Sheppard, from New Berlin, IL, currently leads the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series standings over Devin Moran and Tyler Erb. Sheppard made the announcement this week that he would continue to follow the Lucas Oil schedule to run for the championship, after winning four of the last five World of Outlaw Late Model championships.

Macon Speedway has hosted five Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series 100 lap races. The first was in 2014 when Bobby Pierce claimed the win. Pierce also took the top prize at the 2016 and 2018 events. The other two events were won by Jimmy Owens in 2015 and Josh Richards in 2017. 2019 and 2021 events were canceled due to rain, while COVID-19 claimed 2020’s race.

The BilllingsleyRewards.com DIRTcar Modified will be on track, racing for $1,000 to win. The two Modified shows have been outstanding so far this season with Rick Conoyer and Jacob Steinkoenig claiming the victories. Conoyer, from Wentzville, MO, currently leads the standings by four points over last year’s point runner-up, Alan Crowder. Rodney Standerfer, Guy Taylor, and Clint Martin round out the top five in points.

Springfield, IL’s Guy Taylor, last year’s Modified and Street Stock champion at the track, currently is on top of the Pro Modified points. Taylor won on opening night, while point runner-up, Austin Seets, won this past Saturday. Kevin Crowder, Maxx Emerson, and Zach Taylor complete the top five in the standings.

Pits will open at 3:00 with grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00 PM. Pro Modifieds will be racing for $300-to-win while the Modified division will compete for $1,000-to-win.

Tickets and pit passes will be available at the track on race day. Grandstand admission is $35, while kids 11 and under are $5.

Macon Speedway PR