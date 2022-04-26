Von Dohren, Brian Hirthler and Hoch Lead Point Standings, Tire Sales Resume at Grandview Saturday Night

FINALLY! Grandview Speedway was finally able to put the first point race of the new season into the record books this past Saturday night, after suffering two rain postponements the previous two weeks.

Twelve time and defending T.P. Trailer Modified Track Champion Craig Von Dohren got his title defense off to a good start by capturing the opening point event last Saturday. Despite starting on the pole in the heads up start feature, Von Dohren’s path to victory was not an easy one. First Mike LIsowski and then Jeff Strunk battled very hard through much of the 30-lap feature, before Von Dohren secured the victory with some late moves in lapped traffic.

The top 10 in T.P. Trailer Modified points after week one are 1. Craig Von Dohren – 310, 2. Jeff Strunk – 300, 3. Mike Lisowski – 290, 4. Duane Howard – 278, 5. Doug Manmiller – 268, 6. Brett Kressley – 259, 7. Tim Buckwalter – 250, 8. Jared Umbenhauer – 237, 9. Kevin Hirthler – 227, 10. Brad Brightbill – 219.

In the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman division, former two-time champion Brian Hirthler was able to pull off a dramatic last lap victory, his 13th career win at the track. Hirthler was involved in a great battle with Jimmy Leiby for second, when race leader Jesse Landis developed engine troubles in the late going, allowing Hirthler a shot at the win after slipping by Leiby for second. Darting in and out of lapped traffic, Hirthler caught and passed the slowing Landis coming off turn four to the white flag and ran the final lap to victory.

The top ten in T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman points are 1. Brian Hirthler – 258, 2. Jimmy Leiby – 250, 3. Jesse Landis – 240, 4. Cole Stangle – 220, 5. Kyle Smith -217, 6. Ryan Graver – 210, 7. Dylan Hoch – 190, 8. Jesse Hirthler – 189, 9. Chris Esposito – 178, 10. Adrianna Delliponti – 168.

The five race 602 Sportsman mini-series began last Saturday, with Dylan Hoch scoring the win. Hoch was a winner in two of the five events last season. Hoch, who had a busy night competing in both Sportsman features, will lead the standings heading into the next 602 Sportsman race on May 28.

The Top five in the 602 Sportsman points are Dylan Hoch, Michael Storms, Jimmy Leiby (who scored two top three finishes last Saturday), Nate Brinker and Dylan Swinehart.

The T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will be running a two-division program this coming Saturday, April 30 starting at 7:30 pm. The program will include qualifying events for both divisions leading to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main. Both divisions at Grandview are part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championship chase.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and warm-ups starting at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $18, while children under age 12 are admitted free of charge.

All race teams are being advised by Speedway management that tire sales will resume at the racetrack ONLY, starting this coming Saturday. The total tire inventory from 72 Wilt Road and BFP Specialty has been combined, and with the continued shortage, they will be selling at the track only until further notice.

The tire truck will be at the track when the pit gate opens at 4 pm, and all teams will be allowed to purchase two tires. To be certain the tire sales are monitored fairly, we are requiring the cars must be signed in first for the night’s event, before purchasing, and the driver of each car is required to make the tire purchase.

We apologize for any inconveniences this causes, but it allows us to know who exactly is getting tires for their team. We are hoping this is only temporary until American Racer can get back to full production and supply us with more tires in the coming weeks.

We appreciate your understanding and your support during the tire shortage issue.

Once again, as last season, there will not be a fuel truck at the track, so racers need to plan accordingly.

Officials are reminding race teams that run 602 engines in the Sportsman division that a new local rebuilding center will be available in the coming months under the supervision of the RUSH racing series, hopefully by June. The rebuild center will be KB Performance 6807 Mosserville Road, New Tripoli, Pa. 18066, phone number is 610.751.9650. KB was selected by RUSH as our first local rebuild and repair center, however, he must first go through the RUSH certification and training process.

Until KB Performance is ready, Mike Ingram from RUSH will be available to help in any way he can. He may be contacted at 724.954.4340.

Saturday night May 7 will see the Wingless Super Sportsman join the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm. This event will also be the first to be recorded for showing on ATVN -TV.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

