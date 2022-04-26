Sentara Healthcare Weekend at South Boston Speedway Has Something for Everyone

The description “something for everyone” fits perfectly with this weekend’s Sentara Healthcare American Sprint Car Weekend event on Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 at South Boston Speedway.



South Boston Speedway goes under the lights for the first time this season to feature two full nights of racing that will highlight seven different racing divisions – and fans can see all the action both nights for a bargain price of $25 for an advance two-night ticket.



The Sentara Healthcare American Sprint Car Weekend will be headlined by a full program of racing for the 1,600-pound, nearly 900-horsepower open-wheel 410-winged sprint cars of the Must See Racing series which is opening its 2022 season with this event.



The open-wheel 410-winged sprint cars will be the fastest and most powerful cars to ever compete at South Boston Speedway. South Boston Speedway’s all-time track record speed of 13.84 seconds and 103.97 mph will be shattered during the weekend which will feature a full program of racing (heat races, B-Main and feature race) for the competitors of the Must See Racing series on both Friday and Saturday night.



The Must See Racing series is the premier series for asphalt open-wheel 410-winged sprint car racing in the country and features many of the country’s top sprint car drivers.



Anthony Linkenhoker of Louisa, Virginia, a 2017 Virginia sprint car state champion and a part-time competitor in the Must See Racing series, says the series’ competitors are excited about coming to South Boston Speedway for the first time.



“My phone has been ringing off of the hook with guys asking how to get here and what’s the track like because I’ve had a few laps on it,” Linkenhoker said during a visit to the speedway earlier this month.



“When I go to a new racetrack I get pumped up. You’re excited about it. You’re researching it, looking at lap times. Those guys are doing the same thing.”



Linkenhoker says South Boston Speedway is one of the better speedways the series visits.



“This is one of the better facilities and the smoothest, nicest track I have been on in awhile,” Linkenhoker remarked.



“I’ve had the opportunity to run on some brand-new tracks over the years and this track is like a brand-new track. It’s smooth, it’s fast, has multiple lines, and is a great facility for this series.”



Fans of sleek open-wheel racers will also see the USAC Eastern Midgets in action on both nights.



In addition to the advance two-night ticket for $25, fans can purchase advance single-night tickets at $15 each. Suite tickets are available for $40 each for each of the two nights.



The advance two-night tickets, advance single-night tickets and suite tickets are available online on the South Boston Speedway website, southbostonspeedway.com, or by calling the speedway office at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours. Tickets at the gate each night will be $20 each.



Tickets for seniors ages 65 and older, military, first responders, healthcare workers, and students (with ID) are $15 each at the gate on raceday.



Friday night’s racing action starts at 8 p.m. and will include a full program of racing for the Must See Racing series (heat races, B-Main and feature race) and a 30-lap race for the USAC Eastern Midgets.



Three of South Boston Speedway’s regular racing divisions will also be in action. A 65-lap race is set for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, a 25- lap race is on tap for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and the Hornets Division competitors will compete in a 20-lap race.



Racing action starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday night. The Must See Racing series will stage another full program of racing (heat races, B-Main and feature race) and the USAC Eastern Midgets will be back for another 30-lap race. South Boston Speedway’s NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division competitors will compete in twin 75-lap races. In addition, the drivers of the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club will be in action.



The tentative event schedule for Friday night, April 29 has registration opening for competitors at 3 p.m., practice starting at 4:20 p.m., frontstretch ticket gates opening at 6:45 p.m., qualifying beginning at 7 p.m. and the first race of the night getting the green flag at 8 p.m.



On Saturday, April 30, the tentative event schedule has competitor registration opening at 2 p.m., practice starting at 3:30 p.m., frontstretch ticket gates opening at 5:45 p.m. qualifying starting at 6 p.m. and the first race of the night starting at 7 p.m.



The latest news and updates from South Boston Speedway are available on the speedway’s website, southbostonspeedway.com, and through the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.

SBS PR