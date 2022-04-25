Dover Motor Speedway-themed NFTs kick off Monster Mile’s April 29-May 1 NASCAR tripleheader weekend

Dover Motor Speedway fans and NASCAR collectors of all ages can show of their allegiance to the Monster Mile in a new and creative way in time for the April 29-May 1 NASCAR tripleheader weekend.

Beginning Monday, April 25, fans can purchase Dover-themed NFTs via RaceDayNFT.com, Speedway Motorsports’ original digital marketplace.

An NFT (non-fungible token) is a digital collectible (such as a video or image) that is officially licensed and recorded on the blockchain to demonstrate proof of ownership.

Dover Motor Speedway’s full 2022 collection on RaceDayNFT.com include the following scheduled drops:

MONDAY, APRIL 25, 1 p.m. (ET): 500 animated DMS Stadium Series NFTs featuring Miles the Monster in 3-D! . PRICE: $5. VIEW HERE

500 animated . $5. VIEW HERE WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27: 100 Speedway Children’s Charities tokens . All proceeds will benefit Speedway Children’s Charities. PRICE: $50. VIEW HERE

100 . All proceeds will benefit Speedway Children’s Charities. $50. VIEW HERE THURSDAY, APRIL 28 THROUGH SUNDAY, MAY 1: 500 DMS-themed virtual diecast NFTs . PRICE: $20. VIEW HERE

500 . $20. VIEW HERE SUNDAY, MAY 1: 5,000 commemorative Dover Platinum Ticket NFTs. PRICE: FREE for Sunday ticketholders on a first-come, first-served basis; 500 also available for $10 for all other customers.

“All of NASCAR Nation can remember their special times at the Monster Mile with a Dover-themed NFT purchase,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover Motor Speedway’s president and general manager. “NFTs are the biggest item in the collectible world with Dover and the entire Speedway Motorsports family leading the way. We look forward to sharing the unique Dover-themed collection to kick off our upcoming race weekend.”

RaceDayNFT.com is built on the environmentally friendly Flow Blockchain, home of other leading sports NFT projects including NBA Top Shot, NFL ALL DAY and UFC Strike.

Speedway Motorsports uses GigLab’s proprietary NFT Bridge platform to create and operate its NFT marketplace. NFT Bridge helps brands remove the complexity of smart contracts, blockchain integration, NFT design and management and event services.

The April 29-May 1 NASCAR tripleheader weekend race weekend schedule includes:

SUNDAY, MAY 1: DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne NASCAR Cup Series race (3 p.m., FS1).

DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne NASCAR Cup Series race (3 p.m., FS1). SATURDAY, APRIL 30: A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race (1:30 p.m., FS1)

A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race (1:30 p.m., FS1) FRIDAY, APRIL 29: General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race (5:30 p.m.)



The DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne is the 104th NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover, one of only 10 venues in the country to host 100 or more Cup Series events.

