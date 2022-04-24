Von Dohren , Brian Hirthler and Hoch Win Point Openers at Grandview Saturday Night

Craig Von Dohren of Oley, Pa. was finally able to wrestle the lead away from Mike Lisowski of Minersville, Pa. on lap 17, after a fantastic battle between the two, and race home with his first T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modified victory of the season Saturday night at Grandview Speedway.

The victory for Von Dohren was the 115th of his career at Grandview and he was followed to the finish by Jeff Strunk of Boyertown, Pa., Lisowski, Duane Howard of Oley, Pa. and Doug Manmiller of Shoemakersville, Pa.

In the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman 25-lap main event, Brian Hirthler of Green Lane, Pa. was able to get by a smoking leader Jesse Landis of Gilbertsville, Pa. with just one lap remaining, to score the win after a wild three car duel in and out of traffic. For Hirthler it was his 13th career win at the speedway and completing the top five was Jimmy Leiby of West Milford, NJ, Landis, Cole Stangle of Neshanic Station, NJ. up from 20th starting spot and Kyle Smith of Fleetwood, Pa.

The 602 Crate Sportsman joined the program for the first time this season and Dylan Hoch of Mertztown, Pa. was able to grab the lead from Michael Storms on a lap three restart and take the victory. Storms finished second followed by Jimmy Leiby, Nate Brinker of Macungie, Pa. and Dylan Swinehart of Fleetwood, Pa.

Next Saturday, April 30 the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will be racing in a two-division show starting at 7:30 pm. Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups begin at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $18, while children under age 12 are admitted free of charge.

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (30 laps): CRAIG VON DOHREN, Jeff Strunk, Mike Lisowski, Duane Howard, Doug Manmiiller, Brett Kressley, Tim Buckwealter, Jared Umbenhauer, Kevin Hirthler, Brad Brightbill, Cory Merkel, Ray Swinehart, Ryan Beltz, Brad Arnold, Craig Whitmoyer, Nate Brinker, John Willman, Ryan Lilick, Justin Grim, Ron Haring Jr., Dan Waisempacher, Carrol Hine III, Ryan Grim, Dylan Swinehart, Joe Funk, Mike Laise, Jordan Henn, Brad Grim

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): BRIAN HIRTHLER, Jimmy Leiby, Jesse Landis, Cole Stangle, Kyle Smith, Ryan Graver, Dylan Hoch, Jesse Hirthler, Chris Esposito, Adrianna Delliponti, Logan Bauman, Dakota Kohler, Bryan Rhoads, Mike Schneck, Colton Perry, Kenny Bock, Mike Stofflet, Nathan Mohr, Tyler James, Matt Clay, BJ Joly, John Leiby, Wayne Rotenberger, Decker Swinehart, Parker Guldin, Mike Meyers, Steve Young

602 CRATE SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): DYLAN HOCH, Michael Storms, Jimmy Leiby, Nate Brinker, Dylan Swinehart, Keith Brightbill, Tyler Peet, Brad Grim, Dakota Kohler, Steve Young, Tyler James, Zach Steffy, Michael Burrows, Decker Swinehart, Jon Josko, John Leiby, Nathan Horn, Kenny Bock, Joey Vaccaro, Parker Guldin, Ryan Grim, Logan Bauman, Ryan Graver, Jesse Hirthler

UPCOMING EVENTS

Saturday, April 30 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, May 7 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Wingless Super Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Friday, May 13 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro & Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm.

Saturday, May 14 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus USAC East Coast Sprints – 7:30 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR