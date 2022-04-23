Saturday, Apr 23

Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Announces Opening Party

South Florida Motorsports (SFM), promoter of the Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix has today announced details of a star-studded opening night of entertainment, special guests and live music presented by Heineken®, that will take place in the build-up to the first-ever Formula 1® race in Miami Gardens.

 

The Opening Party with Musical Performances presented by Heineken® will be an unforgettable evening of live music and driver introductions with a crowd full of fans expected to enjoy the event, that will also be broadcast live on F1’s social media channels. Accompanying the F1® drivers and Team Principals on stage for the show, will be drivers from the all-female support category W Series, as well a star-studded presenting line-up.

 

Taking place on the huge bespoke podium, where the top three drivers will receive their trophies on race day, the opening show will give fans an exclusive look into what a Miami style F1® race weekend will look like. With accompanying music by Kygo & special guests, the event is set to be a thrilling curtain-raiser to the inaugural race which takes place at the newly-built Miami International Autodrome.

 

Richard Cregan, CEO of the Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix said: “We can’t wait to introduce Formula 1 to Miami, and this event is the perfect way to start the race week. We’ve been working tirelessly to deliver an event that people will enjoy, and also on ways to give as many fans as possible a taste of our event. We’re thrilled that the F1 drivers, Team Principals and Kygo & special guests presented by Heineken®, will help us to do that on May 4th and officially launch our race weekend in Miami style.”

 

Since 2016 Heineken® has been an integral global partner of Formula 1® providing spectacular live concerts and world class entertainment in unique settings across the globe. In addition to their Event Title Partnerships and socially-responsible campaigns, Heineken® has given F1® fans an opportunity to come together to enjoy live music from amazing artists and DJs at some of the most iconic race tracks in the world. The Opening Party will be the perfect way for Heineken® to get the Miami weekend started.

 

The Opening Party with Musical Performances presented by Heineken® will bring together impressive music performances with internationally-renowned artist, producer and DJ, Kygo introducing a host of special guests, friends and A-list celebrities, and the whole night will take place on the stunning Formula 1® podium which overlooks both the race track and the Miami Campus fountains.

 

Kygo said: “I’m super excited to be working with Heineken® to perform at the Opening Party to celebrate the first ever F1 race here in Miami. Miami is such a cultural capital, and I can’t wait to see the meeting of the buzz of such a vibrant city, with the glamour of Formula 1, and I look forward to opening the weekend with a big celebration!”

 

The Opening Party with Musical Performances presented by Heineken® will offer a great additional opportunity for fans to experience the Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix experience. General admission tickets are on sale now and will be priced from $100. To buy tickets to attend this star-studded show, click here.

