Macon IL Speedway Saturday Night Race Preview

One week removed from the 77th season opener, Macon Speedway, located in Macon, IL is ready to go for another action-packed night. If the opener is any indication, the 2022 season is going to be a good one as nearly 120 cars were pitside and the on-track action was intense. This Saturday’s event will feature Spectator Drags plus six divisions of action.

The evening’s special presentation will be at intermission when fans will get a chance to compete on track in the first edition of Spectator Drags this season. Macon Speedway officials are only accepting eight entries of those who would like to race their street legal vehicle on the racetrack in a bracket style tourney at intermission. There is no charge to compete. To enter, call the office at 217-764-3000.

Braden Johnson, of Taylorville, IL, leads the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models into week #2 after a win at last week’s opener. Last year’s champion, Colby Sheppard, finished a strong second in a competitive race which also saw Dakota Ewing and Dalton Ewing challenge for the win at different points.

The BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds come into week #2 with Rick Conoyer, the veteran driver out of Wentzville, MO, leading the points after a feature win last week. Last year’s point runner-up, Alan Crowder, showed signs of strength late in the race but came up short. Rodney Standerfer, Jeremy Nichols, and others also looked good but had mechanical woes during the race, taking them out of contention.

The DIRTcar Pro Mods look as if they will be strong again in 2022, boasting a talented field on night number one. Will anyone be able to step up and challenge the talented veteran, Guy Taylor, who picked up the win on opening night? That’s the question.

The Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman class is back for a second night in a row to start the season. Veteran driver, Dennis Vandermeersch picked up the win on night number one and will be the one to beat anytime he is there. Rick Roedel and last year’s champion, Jim Farley, Jr. looked as if they’ll be tough as will Scott Landers once he dials in the new car.

51 Bistro, located in Macon, IL, stepped up to sponsor the Street Stock class this season and the 2022 debut for the class was very exciting. Tanner Sullivan and Terry Reed battled as hard as possible without ending up in a bad way. While they were entertaining, drivers like Nick Macklin, Bobby Beiler, and Megan Erwin were not far behind. The Street Stocks are sure to put on another great show this week.

The DIRTcar Hornets will round out Saturday’s card. Billy Mason, of Farina, IL leads the points by two over Chatham, IL’s Allan Harris. The two drivers were top two in points a year ago, winning the majority of the features.

Pit gates will open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR