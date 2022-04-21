GRAMMY Award-Nominated & CMA New Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen to perform pre-race concert Sunday, May 1, before DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne

One of the First State’s favorite sons is returning home for Dover Motor Speedway’s biggest NASCAR weekend ever.



Multi-platinum selling, award-winning country music superstar Jimmie Allen will perform a pre-race concert at the Monster Mile before the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne NASCAR Cup Series race.



Allen’s concert is scheduled for Sunday, May 1 at 12:45 p.m. on the Embrace Home Loans stage in Victory Plaza.



Allen, a Milton, Del., native, has enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame in a few short years, earning many awards and top-tier nominations, releasing a string of chart-topping hits, and appearing on numerous TV specials and celebrity contests. He most recently was nominated for Best New Artist at the GRAMMY Awards in April and co-hosted the ACM Awards with Dolly Parton in March. Other 2022 nominations have included ACM Male Artist of the Year and Outstanding New Artist at the NAACP Image Awards. He is the reigning CMA New Artist of the Year and also won ACM New Male Artist of the Year in 2021. Additionally, he just appeared as well as a guest mentor on “American Idol,” a show he auditioned for years before signing a record deal. His third album “Tulip Drive” will be released June 24 and the record’s lead single “Down Home” is available everywhere now.



His first hit single “Best Shot” reached No. 1 on U.S. country airplay charts in 2018. Allen’s other No. 1 hits include the singles “Make Me Want To” in 2020 and “Freedom was a Highway” in 2022. Allen has amassed more than 1 billion career on-demand streams.

“We are so excited to have Jimmie come home to provide all of us such great entertainment. He is an outstanding individual as well as a performer and we’re so happy he is coming,” said Mike Tatoian, president and general manager of Dover Motor Speedway. “Jimmie’s show is the centerpiece of all the fun, family events available for all our fans this year in Victory Plaza and the FanZone. This is shaping up to be one of the most memorable race weekends in quite some time, both on and off the track.”

The April 29-May 1 NASCAR tripleheader weekend race weekend schedule includes:

SUNDAY, MAY 1: DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne NASCAR Cup Series race (3 p.m., FS1).

DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne NASCAR Cup Series race (3 p.m., FS1). SATURDAY, APRIL 30: A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race (1:30 p.m., FS1).

FRIDAY, APRIL 29: General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race (5:30 p.m.)

The DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne is the 104th NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover, one of only 10 venues in the country to host 100 or more Cup Series events.

TICKETS:

Kids 12 and under get in FREE with a paying adult to our Friday and Saturday races and start at just $10 on Sunday. For tickets to all of Dover Motor Speedway’s events, visit https://www. DoverMotorSpeedway.com or call 800-441-RACE.





FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of Dover Motor Speedway’s events by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan. Be sure to use #DuraMAXDrydene400, #AGame200 and #GeneralTire125 in your posts.

DMS PR