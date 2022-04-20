Second Delta Speedway Points Race This Saturday in Stockton

Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union continues its sprint through spring with the second points race of the season on Saturday night. The four championship divisions of dirt open wheel racing will compete with Super 600, Non-Wing, Restricted, and Jr. Sprints on the menu.



General admission tickets are $10 for adults ages 13 and up, $5 for kids ages 6 to 12, seniors 55+, and military, and kids 5 and under are free! Pit gates open at 1pm with the driver’s meeting at 4:30 pm. Pit passes are $20. Fans who cannot attend can also see flag-to-flag coverage on The Cushion, the speedway’s Pay-Per-View partner this year. The Cushion will also carry streaming action from other Micro Sprint tracks on the East Coast as well.



The season opener saw former champions in victory lane in Super 600 and Non-Wing. 2018 Super 600 track champion Nikko Panella of Stockton won the 30-lap, $500-to-win winged Super 600 main event. Panella led wire-to-wire for the win and topped Fresno’s Mattix Salmon in second. Medford, Oregon’s Austin Torgerson, Grass Valley’s Izaak “Speed” Sharp, and Clovis’ Dominic Gorden, who started 12th, made up the top-five finishers. The winged warriors will go at it again for another 30-lap feature with the guaranteed purse on the line.



2016 Non-Wing champion Brandon Carey of Ripon returned to his winning ways at the 1/7th mile dirt oval at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds with the opening night “W”. Non-Wing routinely attracts the largest fields to Delta and the season opener was no exception with 39 participants. Carey started fourth in the feature but led all 30-laps for the victory. Austin Torgerson ran second for a pair of podium finishes ahead of Brentwood’s Jeffrey Pahule, Jr., Ashton Torgerson, and Smith. Non-Wing also competes for 30-laps and $500-to-win each championship points night.



Andrew Smith of Castro Valley is now a two-time Delta winner after winning the first points race in Restricted. The 25-lap race saw Smith lead Adrianna DeMartini, 2020 Jr. Sprints champion Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta, Clay Mibach of Sunnyvale, and Pleasanton’s Kellan Harper across the line. Restricted competes for a minimum of $300-to-win this weekend.



Manteca’s Briggs Davis won the 20-lap Jr. Sprint feature on April 9. He was chased by Vacaville’s Jackson Tardiff, Maya Mauldin of Rancho Murieta, Heston Stepps of Oakdale, and Tracy’s Nathan Fernandez at the checkered flag. Heat race wins went to Tardiff, Fernandez, Davis, and Haven Sherman of Citrus Heights. The Jr. Sprints competitors race in twin heat races and a 20-lap feature, with a guaranteed $200 on the line to win.



Courtesy of C&P Promotions, all member drivers in Juniors and Restricted who race at least 12 of 14 events will be eligible for drawings for a new Yamaha engine core and a new PMP chassis 600 frame and body.



Stubborn Rods will offer one custom made fishing rod per month to a randomly selected race winning driver as well.



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Kludt Oil and Propane, Interstate Truck Center, Papé Kenworth, Van De Pol Petroleum, Hostile Wheels, Genova Bakery, Winner’s Bingo, Stubborn Rods, Solari’s Backhoe Service, and PMP Chassis for their support of the 2022 racing season.



For more information on Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union, follow us online at http://www. deltaspeedwaystockton.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Delta Speedway PR