Records Will Fall, Fans Get a Bargain When South Boston Speedway Hosts Sentara Healthcare American Sprint Car Weekend April 29-30

Records will be broken, and fans can land one of the best bargains in racing to see some of America’s fastest cars in action during the Sentara Healthcare American Sprint Car Weekend April 29-30 at South Boston Speedway.



The Sentara Healthcare American Sprint Car Weekend on April 29-30 will feature two nights of racing at South Boston Speedway that will include a full program of racing (heat races, B-Main and feature race) for the 1,600-pound, nearly 900-horsepower open-wheel 410-winged sprint cars of the Must See Racing series which is opening its 2022 season with this event.



In addition, fans will also see the stars and cars of the USAC Eastern Midget series in a 30-lap feature race both nights.



South Boston Speedway’s regular racing divisions will be in action that weekend as well. The competitors in the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and Hornets Division will be in action on Friday night, April 29. A 65-lap race is set for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, a 25-lap race is slated for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race is on tap for the Hornets Division.



On Saturday night, April 30, the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division competitors will hit the track for twin 75-lap races. In addition, the drivers of the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club will take the track for a 25-lap race.



Fans can grab one of the top bargains in racing as South Boston Speedway is offering advance two-night tickets for $25 each. Advance single-night tickets are priced at $15 each. Suite tickets are available for $40 each for each of the two nights.



The advance two-night tickets, advance single-night tickets and suite tickets are available online on the South Boston Speedway website, southbostonspeedway.com, or by calling the speedway office at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours. Tickets at the gate each night will be $20 each.



Tickets for seniors ages 65 and older, military, first responders, healthcare workers, and students (with ID) are $15 each at the gate on raceday.



“Our advance two-night ticket for $25 is one of the best bargains in racing,” noted South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears. “It would be a bargain just to see the winged 410 sprint cars of the Must See Racing series in their full program for two nights. When you add the great action fans will see from the USAC Eastern Midgets, our regular racing divisions, and the visit by the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club there is something for everyone to enjoy at an affordable price.”



Records will be shattered during the April 29-30 Sentara Healthcare American Sprint Car Weekend by the powerful open-wheel winged 410 sprint cars of the Must See Racing series. The track’s official all-time official speed record of 13.84 seconds and 103.97 mph.



An unofficial record lap of 13.5 seconds was recorded by Nolan Allison of Greensboro, North Carolina while making a demonstration run in his 410-winged sprint car during the announcement of the event last October.



“The Must See Racing series is the upper echelon of sprint car racing on asphalt,” said Anthony Linkenhoker of Louisa, Virginia, one of the competitors in the series. Linkenhoker participated in the demonstration run at South Boston Speedway last October along with Allison and placed his car on display for fans attending South Boston Speedway’s April 16 event.



“It’s going to be a big show with a lot of great racing,” Linkenhoker pointed out. “I predict the track record will be broken 10 times or more. These corners here are so big and so fast that it (the track) is going to be fast.”



The tentative event schedule for Friday night, April 29 has registration opening for competitors at 3 p.m., frontstretch ticket gates opening at 4:15 p.m., practice starting at 4:20 p.m., qualifying beginning at 7 p.m. and the first race of the night getting the green flag at 8 p.m.



On Saturday, April 30, the tentative event schedule has competitor registration opening at 2 p.m., frontstretch ticket gates opening at 3:20 p.m. practice starting at 3:30 p.m., qualifying starting at 6 p.m. and the first race of the night starting at 7 p.m.



The latest news and updates from South Boston Speedway are available on the speedway’s website, southbostonspeedway.com, and through the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.

SBS PR