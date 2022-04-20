Premier Fan Experience Will Be Bigger and Better Than Ever at Talladega Superspeedway For GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series Race Weekend

Race fans hungry to make their return to Talladega Superspeedway will find themselves engulfed in a multitude of opportunities for fun, entertainment and a variety of activities when NASCAR descends upon ‘Dega for the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race weekend this Friday through Sunday, April 22–24. Talladega has something for everyone!

Just Outside the Greatest Track in the World

A variety of other opportunities for family fun will be available throughout the racing triple header weekend, which also includes Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300, General Tire 200 and KLĒNSKIN Pole Qualifying, in the track’s Midway outside the Frontstretch. The Midway will open at 12:00 p.m. CDT on Friday and 8:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The return of the popular “Trackside Live!” – a massive stage in the heart of the midway will be filled with live guests and entertainment for fans all weekend – including:

Saturday

9:45 a.m.: Xfinity Series Dash4Cash drivers Austin Hill and Brandon Jones, who hope to take home the extra $ 100,000 from Xfinity 10:00 a.m.: Music by Cole Biedenharn 11:15 a.m.: Max Impact (Air Force Band): 1:30 p.m.: Country Music artist Walker Montgomery Acoustic Set:







Sunday

9:30 a.m.: Rusty Wallace, NASCAR Hall of Famer & 1989 NASCAR Cup Series Champion 10:15 a.m.: Ben Chapman Band 11:30 a.m.: GEICO 500 Grand Marshal - Actor Alex Skarsgård from the new epic, action film The Northman 11:45 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series driver Justin Haley, 2-time TSS NASCAR Xfinity Series winner 12:00 p.m.: Ryan Blaney Fan Q&A



The NASCAR Kids Zone returns in the Midway with ride-along inflatables, RC car track, color station, games, prizes, and other NASCAR themed activities to entertain the whole family. The NASCAR Kids Zone will be open midday Friday through Sunday.

The Midway will host fan activations and interactive games for the entire family from more than twenty different partners including GEICO, eNASCAR, Chevrolet, Tito’s Vodka, Pit Boss Grills, U.S. Airforce, Ag-Pro and Kingsford. Driver Q&As will also take place in the Midway at the following partner activation areas:

Friday

Chevrolet: 2:00 p.m.: Bayley Currey & Ryan Vargus 2:30 p.m.: Jeremy Clements



Saturday

Chevrolet: 11:45 a.m.: Sheldon Creed 12:15 p.m.: Justin Allgaier 12:45 p.m.: Myatt Snider 1:00 p.m.: Josh Berry 1:15 p.m.: Sam Mayer



Sunday

Chevrolet: 10:30 a.m.: Corey LaJoie 11:00 a.m.: Chase Elliott 11:15 a.m.: Austin Dillon 11:30 a.m.: Alex Bowman 11:45 a.m.: Noah Gragson 3 Chi: 11:15 a.m.: Tyler Reddick Bennett Trucks: 11:40 a.m.: Austin Hill Air Force: 10:45 a.m.: Erik Jones



Other activities include axe throwing, face painter, both a balloon and caricature artist, along with Big Al, the mascot for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

There will also be a bevy of food and beverage stations highlighted by Papa Murphy’s and Saloon Bar as well as traditional options. A host of souvenir and merchandise haulers will also be on hand for fans to grab that perfect item to support their favorite driver, and of course, their favorite track - Talladega Superspeedway.

Live Performances will take place at the FEVO Stage Sunday, showcasing premier groups from across the state of Alabama including: 11:30 a.m.: Legacy Dance Centre 11:45 a.m.: M2 Dance Studio 12:00 p.m.: Precision Auxiliary Corps 12:15 p.m.: United Karate Studios 12:30 p.m.: Dance Center South 12:45 p.m.: Scenic City Dance



Editor’s Note:

For all up-to-date Race Weekend logos, open link

For B-Roll of the 2021 spring GEICO 500, click here . Credit FOX

For B-Roll of the 2021 fall YellaWood 500, click here . Credit NBC & NASCAR Productions



Inside the Greatest Track in the World

Back and better than ever, on Friday evening, infield ticket holders and renewal grandstand ticket holders in attendance will have the opportunity to experience the one of a kind “Big One on the Blvd” starting at 7:30 p.m. on the famed Talladega Blvd. Fans will see familiar faces on Mardi Gras style floats paraded through the infield, along with the chance to participate in special “fan challenges” led by NASCAR drivers and personalities alike. Competitions will feature “BBQ Sauce Wrestling”, “Slop Fest”, “Rubber Pull” and “Oh Sit!”. Following the Big One at 9:10 p.m., a fireworks show will light up the sky for everyone in attendance.

On Saturday night after the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300, all fans will be able to enter the infield for the Saturday Night Infield concert featuring DJ Mark AD and country music star Walker Montgomery, before headliner Riley Green, from nearby Jacksonville, will take to the stage. It all starts at 7:30 p.m. The concert is offered FREE to Infield guests and fans who have a Sunday GEICO 500 grandstand ticket.

For fans who have purchased a “Talladega Garage Experience” admission will get a behind-the-scenes look at the hustle and bustle of the NASCAR Cup Series. Patrons will have a chance to peer into the garage as cars are prepped for racing, gain access to pre-race ceremonies, and get a chance to celebrate with their favorite driver in Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane (where fans can take a photo with the Vulcan winner’s trophy and the Vulcan Museum mascot – www.visitvulcan.com ). The Talladega Garage Experience add-on is all-encompassing for any true race fan. Attendees will also be able to participate in Q&As with their favorite drivers and other personalities at the FR8 Auction Stage throughout the weekend. A dozen of NASCAR’s finest will be on hand, including Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace, set for Sunday at 11:25 a.m. and 11:40 a.m., respectively. Fan who want to see classic race cars will get just that with incredible, historic machines from the past presented by the Alabama Racing Pioneers.

The Talladega Garage Experience Pass will also give fans the opportunity to get autographs from NASCAR royalty in Big Bill’s on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Bobby Allison, the elder member of the famed Alabama Gang; 1983 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and four-time Talladega Superspeedway winner Donnie Allison, original member of the famed Alabama Gang and two-time winner at Talladega Superspeedway Liz Allison, widow of the late, great Davey Allison, a three-time victor at Talladega



Stay up to date with all the fan activities and entertainment at Talladega Superspeedway with the Talladega Ultimate Fan Checklist.

In the Area Near the Greatest Race Track in the World

There will also be a flurry of activities for fans just outside of Talladega Superspeedway this weekend, and include:

Thursday Night: The Velcro Pygmies will be performing at 8 p.m. in the FOX Sports 1 Dome at the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, located near the main entrance to Talladega Superspeedway. Tickets start at $12.50 person and can be purchased on www.Eventbrite.com or pay $15 at the door. Cash bar will be offered. All Proceeds to benefit the IMHOF, which houses an incredible collection of historic cars and memorabilia. Special hours during the weekend are 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Friday Afternoon: The Talladega Walk of Fame at Davey Allison Memorial Park and Block Party in downtown Talladega (West Coffee Street). NASCAR on FOX analyst and two-time Talladega Superspeedway winner Clint Bowyer will be inducted into an elite group. Admission is FREE to the event, which runs from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. As a special pre-event opportunity, 1983 NASCAR Champion and four-time Talladega Superspeedway winner Bobby Allison, along with his brother Donnie Allison, a two-time winner at Talladega, will be signing autographs from 3-5 p.m. prior to the main festivities at the Park. They will be joined by Liz Allison, Davey Allison's widow, while Davey’s authentic 1993 No. 28 Ford Thunderbird will be on display. In addition, there will be a host of activities for those in attendance - live music, inflatables, vendors, food trucks, etc.

Friday/Saturday Evening: While in town for the GEICO 500, a couple of NASCAR stars are scheduled to compete in the evening hours just down the street at Talladega Short Track. Reigning premier series champion Kyle Larson and 2017 GEICO 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., are scheduled to showcase their talents on the 1/3 mile clay surface. The legendary wonder and NASCAR Hall of Famer, Red Farmer (original member of the famed, Alabama Gang), is also scheduled to compete. On both Friday and Saturday evenings, eight classes are set to battle, highlighted by Super Late Models and sprint winged cars. For all information, log onto www.talladegashorttrack.com

Talladega Superspeedway’s tripleheader weekend will feature Sunday’s GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race (2 p.m. CDT), which will see NASCAR’s Next Gen car on the 31-degree banking for the first time. Saturday’s General Tire 200 is set for Noon on Saturday followed by the Ag-Pro 300 (3 p.m. CDT) for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. KLĒNSKIN Pole Qualifying to determine the starting lineup for the GEICO 500 will also be on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. CDT.

To see all weekend admission opportunities, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA. Opportunities include hospitality areas such as Fan Suites, Premium Box seating, and Busch Balcony, along with incredible Kid’s programming.

Fans are encouraged to keep up with all the happenings at the biggest, baddest race track on the planet by following Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

