Jag Metals to Host Camper Shindig During Nascar All-Star Race Weekend

Texas Motor Speedway will host the JAG Metals Camper Shindig on May 21 featuring a variety of musical entertainment and free food and beverages for all NASCAR All-Star Race weekend campers and race fans.

The JAG Metals Camper Shindig will be held from 8:30-10 p.m. CT at the Camper Party Pad located just outside of the WinStar World Casino & Resort Lone Star Circle Reserved Campground near Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway. The event is free and open to the public.

The JAG Metals Camper Shindig will provide the following:

· Free live music from Texas country artists Brendyn Kyle (right) , Aaron Copeland and Sarah Hobbs

· Free food and non-alcoholic beverages while supplies last

· Free prizes distributed throughout the event

· Free parking

· Guest appearances by NASCAR drivers

For the heavy-metal rockers in the crowd interested in extending their Saturday evening, the renowned AC/DC tribute band Back in Black will perform a free 90-minute concert in the speedway’s GEICO Infield Campground. The concert begins 9:30 p.m. and is open to everyone, with or without an infield pass.

The evening of entertainment will culminate a full day of on-track activity with the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. The SRS Distribution 250 Xfinity Series race will begin at 12:30 p.m. and be followed by Cup practice (6-6:35 p.m.) and qualifying (6:40-8 p.m.) for The Open and All-Star Race.

The Big Frig Burnout Alley above the backstretch is officially sold out but there are RV/camping options available in both the GEICO Infield and GEICO VIP Campgrounds.

The GEICO Infield Campground is right in the middle of all the action being situated inside Texas Motor Speedway’s 1.5-mile oval with easy access to restrooms, showers, Turn 4 dump station and Torchy’s Tacos. Interior (20x40) and wall (25x40) spaces are available on the infield’s east side from Turn 2 to 3 while Paddock spots (20x50) are available in Turns 1 and 4. These spots accommodate RVs, 5th wheels, travel trailers and pop-ups.

The GEICO VIP Campground is located on property outside of the racing venue (between Allison Avenue and Labonte Lane on the south side) but comes with an array of benefits. Available for RVs and 5 th wheels only, the oversized 20x45 paved spots include 24-hour security; electric and water hookups; one additional tow vehicle parking spot; one free waste disposal; and proximity to the main grandstand, restrooms and shower facilities.

For more camping information or to reserve a spot, please call the TMS Ticket Office at 817.215.8500.

Country music superstar Blake Shelton will perform a live 60-minute concert May 22 beginning at 3 p.m. as part of the NASCAR All-Star pre-race festivities.

TICKETS:

Tickets for the May 20-22 NASCAR All-Star Race Weekend, including the Blake Shelton concert, are on sale now at https://www. texasmotorspeedway.com/events/ season-tickets/ .

