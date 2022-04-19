What You Need to Know: 50th NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler

The Spring Sizzler tradition continues with the 50th running of the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® April 23rd and 24th. With the 50th running of “The Greatest Race in the History of Spring” comes a new format. Here’s what you need to know about the format for the 50th Spring Sizzler®

The Cars: Open Modifieds

Often referred to as “Tour-Type”, these 600 horsepower beasts are some of the fastest short track cars around. The Open Modified is the same as the cars that compete on the Whelen Modified Tour.

The Drivers: All the top Modified drivers in the Northeast

Past Sizzler champions Doug Coby, Bobby Santos, Ryan Preece, Woody Pitkat, and Patrick Emerling are all entered along with a long list of the top Modified drivers in New England. Also entered is 2000 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and Hall of Fame driver Bobby Labonte. Click here for the full entry-list.

50th Spring Sizzler Qualifying Format

Heat Race, April 23rd

8 laps each

Heat race lineup will be set by a random draw. When drivers sign-in they will draw a number which will set their heat race starting position.

NAPA Auto Parts Duel, April 23rd

40 laps each

Two 40 lap races with starting positions set from the heat races, winner of heat 1 will start on the pole of Duel 1, winner of heat 2 will start on the pole of duel 2, etc… Top 10 finishers in each Duel will transfer directly to the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®. Finishers 11th and beyond will compete in Sunday’s Last Chance Qualifier event.

Last Chance Qualifiers, April 24th

15 laps each

Two 15 lap races will be held on Spring Sizzler Sunday. The top 5 in each Last Chance Qualifier will transfer to the 50th NAPA Spring Sizzler®.

Provisionals

Two provisionals will be awarded for the 50th NAPA Spring Sizzler®. One provisional for the most recent past Spring Sizzler winner and one provisional for the best average finish in Stafford Open Modified competition in 2021 (driver must have competed in all 4 open modified events)

NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler, April 24th

100 laps

The 50th running of The Greatest Race in the History of Spring

The Prize

Total Prize Money: $132,000

Lap Money: $15,000 ($150 per lap led)

To Win the NAPA Duel: $4,000

To Win the NAPA Spring Sizzler: $15,000

Bonuses

To the highest finishing competitor that competed in 75% or more of each series 2021 events. Bonus will be awarded to whoever finishes the highest in the 50th NAPA Spring Sizzler®

Race of Champions, Nascar Whelen Modified Tour, SMART, & SK Modified - $500 each

Tri-Track Modified - $1,000

Pole Award Winner Award from the Family of Bobby Turner

$500 to each Duel Winner

SRX Series Ride

The winner of the 50th NAPA Spring Sizzler® will compete in the July 2nd SRX Racing Series event at Stafford Speedway.

For more information, visit www.staffordspeedway.com, checkout Stafford Speedway on Facebook or Twitter, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/7KwgeiSUo0U