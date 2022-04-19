Excitement mounting for Thursday's All Star Sprints/All Pro SpeedSTRs at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway

The Bloomsburg Fair Raceway is gearing up for a big night of open wheel racing on Thursday evening, April 19 with the highly anticipated first ever appearance of the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 with a $6000-to-win main event.

Likewise the All Pro SpeedSTRs are also heading to Bloomsburg for the first time making for an action filled night of dirt track racing at the 3/8-mile oval located inside the historic Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

The 410 winged All Stars have a star-studded field coming to town which includes most of the top runners with the organization. And, they’ll have plenty to deal with as many of the infamous PA Posse will be on hand for this exiting midweek show.

Leading the way is current All Star point leader and defending champion Tyler Courtney, Kevin Thomas Jr., who won the inaugural Bloomsburg event here last season, Dylan Norris, NASCAR Cup star Christopher Bell, Hunter Schuerenberg, Cap Henry, Bill Balog, Parker Price-Miller, Cory Eliason, Justin Peck, Zeb Wise, Chris Windom, Tim Schaffer, Bradley Howard, Scott Bogucki, Kevin Reinhardt and the list continues to grow.

Packer’s Concessions of Center Hall, PA, has stepped in with a $200 heat race winners bonus for the All Star prelims.

The SpeedSTRs compete weekly throughout the summer months with super star drivers from all forms of racing at venues such as Action Track at Kutztown, Bridgeport Motorsports Park, Grandview Speedway and of course Bloomsburg Fair Raceway which fills out a 20 race 2022 schedule.

Thursday evening’s All Pro SpeedSTR feature will be a $2500-to-win main and have a field well represented with top drivers including the father and son dual of Billy Pauch Sr., and Jr., last Thursday’s Bloomsburg USAC East Coast Sprint winner Briggs Danner who is the defending SpeedSTR champion.

Also looking to score the first ever SpeedSTR victory here is Alex Bright who, like Danner, was a USAC East Coast Sprint winner a here a week ago, Richie Tobias Jr., Steve and Tim Buckwalter, Ryan Krachun, Louden Reimert, Dillion Steuer and Tom Mayberry among others top runners.

Pit gates open at 4:00 pm and grandstands at 5:00 pm. Adult grandstand tickets are $25. Pits are $35.

There will also be lots of activities for the younger set with the introduction of Kids Zone. The fun-filled designated area will feature pedal cars, a special Victory Lane photo area and a coloring contest. There will also be Pocono Raceway Kids Day giveaways.

When arriving at the track fans can enter into the grandstands at gate 5 and via E Avenue for parking. Race teams and media should use gate 3 and proceed on A Avenue when entering the pits. A map of the grounds can be found at this link: https://racing.bloomsburgfair. com/fairgrounds-map/

A reminder that camping is available at $30 per spot which includes water and electric. Also online ticketing is being offered. Camping and ticketing forms can be found on the track’s website at https://racing.bloomsburgfair. com/

Up to date news can be found on the track’s website at https://racing.bloomsburgfair. com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ BloomsburgFairRaceway/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/ BloomFairRacewy and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ bloomsburgfairraceway/

Bloomsburg Raceway PR