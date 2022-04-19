American Racer Announcement Forces Grandview Changes Starting This Saturday

Grandview Speedway has several changes to announce because of a recent announcement from American Racer Tires.

With the announcement from the makers of the American Racer tires used by racers at Grandview Speedway today about production issues in making their tires, Speedway management has been forced to make several changes for the next several weeks of competition at the track.

For the week of April 18, there will be no tires sales at 72 Wilt Rd, at BFP Specialty or at the racetrack on Saturday April 23.

Starting this week, the tire stamp rule will be lifted. Tires will be open to any stamped American Racer tire, but still required to use the correct Grandview Speedway compounds which are listed on the Speedway website at www.grandviewspeedway.com under the competition rules section.

Effective this week, Grandview will switch to the summer starting time of 7:30 pm to help with tire wear, keeping the whole program under the new LED lights. Pit gates will open at 4 pm and grandstand gates will open at 5:30 pm. and warm-ups will start at 6:30 pm.

There will also be a special owners and drivers meeting that all are urged to attend at 5:15 pm, to discuss further options going forward to help, regarding the tire situation.

Grandview Speedway Track Manager Tina Rogers added “That we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding at this time, as we are trying to make the best possible decision for everyone so that we can stay racing until American Racer is able to start producing tires again.”

This Saturday, April 23 will see the same program that was stopped by rain last Saturday. Racing will include the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, and the 602 crate Sportsman.

All grandstand tickets and pit wristbands from April 16 will be honored as rain checks for Saturday, April 23. Everyone must turn in their ticket or wristband at the ticket windows and will be issued a new one for the April 23 program. For any new persons attending, grandstand admission will be $20, while children under age 12 are admitted free of charge.

Three T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman heats were completed last Saturday before rain arrived and ended the program early. The show will resume with heat number four, followed by four qualifying heats for the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, and three heats for the 602 crate Sportsman. Consolations will then be run leading to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature, 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main and the 25-lap 602 Sportsman feature event.

It will also be Checkered Flag Fan Club Night at the speedway. They will be on hand to sign up new members or renew current memberships for the new season.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR