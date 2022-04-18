All Star Circuit of Champions set for Bloomsburg Fair Raceway debut on Thursday with $6000-to-win feature.All Pro SpeedSTRs also on tap

After getting in their 2022 season opener at the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway with a twin bill of Sprint Car racing last Thursday evening, more of the same will taking place this coming Thursday, April 21 with the first ever appearance of Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 in a $6000-to-win feature.

Also on the card will be the All Pro SpeedSTRs Fueled by VP Racing Fuels.

The Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first 'outlaw' Sprint Car organization of the modern era.

After a 10 year stint as owner of the All Stars, Miller passed control of the series to Bert Emick in 1980, a reign that would continue through 2002. Guy Webb then purchased the series from Emick in the summer of 2002 and served as the series President for the next 12 years.

Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.

Tyler Courtney of Indianapolis heads into Thursday’s event with the hot hand, winning the past two races both coming this past weekend at Ohio’s Attica Raceway. Courtney has won three of the four races run thus far and comes to Bloomsburg as the series’ point leader also.

The Bloomsburg stop is part of Central Pennsylvania Swing that includes Williams Grove Speedway, Port Royal Speedway and Bedford Fairgrounds Speedway on Thursday through Sunday.

The All Star SpeedSTRs will also see action at the 3/8-mile Bloomsburg Fair Raceway for the first time. They will be racing in a $2500-to-win feature.

Pit gates open at 4:00 pm and grandstands at 5:00 pm. Adult grandstand tickets are $15. Pits are $35.

There will also be lots of activities for the younger set with the introduction of Kids Zone. The fun-filled designated area will feature pedal cars, a special Victory Lane photo area and a coloring contest. There will also be Pocono Raceway Kids Day giveaways.

When arriving at the track fans can enter into the grandstands at gate 5 and via E Avenue for parking. Race teams and media should use gate 3 and proceed on A Avenue when entering the pits. A map of the grounds can be found at this link: https://racing.bloomsburgfair. com/fairgrounds-map/

A reminder that camping is available at $30 per spot which includes water and electric. Also online ticketing is being offered. Camping and ticketing forms can be found on the track’s website at https://racing.bloomsburgfair. com/

The Bloomsburg Fair Raceway re-opened last year after sitting dormant since 1987. Racing began at the former ½-mile cider track – now a 3/8th mile dirt oval – in 1922. Up until last year most racing took place during the annual Bloomsburg Fair and primarily with Midgets. In 2022 racing events will take place bi-monthly through mid-August.

Up to date news can be found on the track’s website at https://racing.bloomsburgfair. com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ BloomsburgFairRaceway/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/ BloomFairRacewy and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ bloomsburgfairraceway/

Bloomsburg Raceway PR