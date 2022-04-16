Saturday, Apr 16

Mahoning Valley Speedway loses second week in a row to rain

Saturday, Apr 16 50

Mahoning Valley Speedway is having a hard time getting the 2022 season underway as for the second time in as many weeks another rainy forecast forced the cancelation of Saturday night’s races.

Fingers crossed the third time will be the charm as the outlook turns to the next planned event on Saturday, April 23 with Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and Futures on the card.

            Pit gates open at 10:30 am. Early paid practice will take place from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Warm-ups begin at 3:00 pm and racing gets the green flag at 5:00 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $14. Pits are $40.

            With the today’s unfortunate rainout, the Sportsman Modifieds and Late Models will now see their first racing on April 30.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR

Speedway Digest Staff

