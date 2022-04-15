RaceDayNFT.com Integrates Web3 Wallet Dapper

- RaceDayNFT.com customers will now have an even easier opportunity to buy and sell non-fungible tokens (NFT) with the integration of popular web3 wallet, Dapper.

RaceDayNFT is a digital collectible marketplace for fans to buy, sell and trade motorsports NFTs. An NFT is a digital collectible (such as a video or image) that is officially licensed and recorded on the blockchain to demonstrate proof of ownership. In partnership with GigLabs, Speedway Motorsports created RaceDayNFT.com, the original motorsports NFT marketplace for race fans in 2021.

Dapper allows customers to conduct NFT business with credit cards and popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Integrated into other sports-related NFT platforms including NBA Top Shot, NFL ALL DAY and UFC Strike, this digital wallet approves transactions while storing and keeping all collections secure.

“Dapper opens up RaceDayNFT’s active and upcoming collections to a new realm of customers,” said Mike Burch, Speedway Motorsports’ chief operating officer. “It eases the buying and selling process and advances RaceDayNFT to another level in this next-generation sports marketplace.

“We look forward to new NFT fans enjoying all of the motorsports-related collectibles available on RaceDayNFT.”

Existing RaceDayNFT customers can migrate to Dapper with a simple three-step process the next time they log-in to their account and take advantage of the smoother, easier NFT marketplace experience.

The Dapper integration comes on the same week that Bristol Motor Speedway’s 2022 NFT collection dropped on RaceDayNFT.com, including BMS Stadium Series, commemorative Bristol tickets, BMS-themed virtual diecasts and Speedway Children’s Charities tokens.

Unique NFTs at other speedways have included virtual die-cast cars, ticket packages, charity tokens, commemorative tickets and more. Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway and Circuit of The Americas all released collections earlier this year.

RaceDayNFT.com is built on the environmentally friendly Flow Blockchain, home of other leading sports NFT projects including NBA Top Shot and NFL ALL DAY.

RaceDayNFT.com uses GigLab’s proprietary NFT Bridge platform to create and operate its NFT marketplace. NFT Bridge helps brands remove the complexity of smart contracts, blockchain integration, NFT design and management and event services.

Visit RaceDayNFT.com for more details.

Speedway Motorsports PR