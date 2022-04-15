Former NASCAR Star Schrader To Compete With GAS At Salem IN Speedway

Former NASCAR star Ken Schrader will compete with the Salem Speedway Lucas Oil Great American Stocks in their 50-lap event with the upcoming Lucas Oil Midwest 250 on the famous High Banks of Salem Speedway Fueled by the Hoosier Lottery, located in Salem, Indiana on Sunday, April 24th. The event will be promoted by Track Enterprises and will also include 100 lap features for the ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS and the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Presented by Chevrolet Performance.

Schrader competed in last years Van Hoy Oil CRA Street Stock and Lucas Oil Great American Stocks event as part of the Lucas Oil Midwest 250, he finished in fifth place after starting on the pole in a car prepared by the Chuck Barnes Sr. race team. Chuck Barnes Sr. won the event with son Chuck Barnes Jr. finishing in second. Schrader will once again jump behind the wheel of a Barnes car for the event on April 24th.

Schrader competed in 763 NASCAR Cup Series events from 1984 through the 2013 season, getting four wins and 64 top five finishes, with a best finish in points of fourth in 1994. Schrader also competed in 116 NASCAR Xfinity Series events and 105 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events, getting two Xfinity Series wins and one Truck Series win. Schrader has competed in 84 ARCA Menards Series events with 18 wins, including a win at Salem Speedway in 1999 and again in 2015. Schrader has mostly competed in a Dirt Modified for the past several years.

There will be an open practice on Saturday, April 23rd for all three CRA divisions competing in the Lucas Oil Midwest 250. Pits open at 11am with rotating practice for all divisions going from 2pm until 5:45pm.

On Sunday April 24th, pits will open at 8am. Practice for all three divisions is set to begin at 10:30am. Qualifying for all three divisions will begin at 12:30pm. Racing action will begin at 2pm with the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour 100 lap feature, followed by the Lucas Oil Great American Stocks 50 lap feature with the 100 lap ARCA/CRA Super Series feature capping off the day’s events.

Tickets for the Lucas Oil Midwest 250 are available online on www.trackenterprises.com and www.salemspeedway.com in addition to social media posts. Tickets will also be available at the gate on race day. Race info can also be obtained by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Track Enterprises PR