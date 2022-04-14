Ready for a Chat? Incredible Lineup of Drivers, Personalities set to be Part of Fan Question & Answer Sessions During Talladega Tripleheader Weekend, April 22-24

Fans will be treated to numerous Question & Answer sessions with a host of NASCAR drivers and noted personalities during Talladega Superspeedway’s upcoming tripleheader weekend (April 22-24), culminating with the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 24.

Among those being interviewed for fans will be five former winners of NASCAR Cup Series races at NASCAR’s Most Competitive track. That group, along with others, will be on hand to take questions from fans in attendance in both the infield Talladega Garage Experience (on the Fr8 Auctions Stage in Fr8Auctions Celebration Plaza) as well as the outside Midway at the new Trackside Live stage.

The 140,000 square-foot Talladega Garage Experience, which has received rave reviews since its opening in fall of 2019, offers fans several additional opportunities for fans, including: up-close access to Garage Viewing Walkways, BIG BILL’s 35,000 SF open-air social club, access to Ruoff Victory Lane (in Fr8Auctions Celebration Plaza), and much more. To see all the details on the on the Talladega Garage Experience, click here.

For fans who will be witnessing the incredible on-track action from the frontstretch, just behind the grandstands, is the Superspeedway’s Midway that will be full of interactive displays and exhibits, centered around Trackside Live. The epicenter of the Midway, Trackside Live will provide a host of interview opportunities with drivers, noted personalities, giveaways, entertainment acts, music and lots of action throughout the weekend.

Below is the list of Fan Q&A for weekend, featuring the GEICO 500, Ag-Pro 300 and General Tire 200:

Friday, April 22, 2022 – General Tire 200 Practice and Ag-Pro 300 Qualifying

Talladega Garage Experience Q&A (Fr8 Auctions Stage) *

11:20 a.m.: Ryan Vargas, NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver

11:40 a.m.: Jeffrey Earnhardt, NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver

12:20 p.m.: Sam Mayer, NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver

12:40 p.m.: Sheldon Creed, NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver

2:00 p.m.: Noah Gragson, NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver

Saturday, April 23, 2022 – General Tire 200 and Ag-Pro 300

Talladega Garage Experience Q&A (Fr8 Auctions Stage) *

9:00 a.m.: Harrison Burton, NASCAR Cup Series Driver Sunoco Rookie of Year candidate

Saturday, April 23, 2022 – GEICO 500

Trackside Live Stage (Midway, outside frontstretch)

9:45 a.m.: Dash 4 Cash Drivers (going for Xfinity $100,000 Bonus) - Austin Hill, Brandon Jones & Landon Cassill

Sunday, April 24, 2022 – GEICO 500

Talladega Garage Experience Q&A (Fr8 Auctions Stage) *

10:00 a.m.: FOX & Friends Anchors Rachel Campos-Duffy, Pete Hegseth and Will Cain

10:20 a.m.: Chris Buescher, one-time winner in NASCAR Cup Series

10:35 a.m.: Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., 2017 GEICO 500 winner

11:25 a.m.: Chase Elliott, 2019 GEICO 500 winner

11:40 a.m.: Bubba Wallace, 2021 YellaWood 500 (TSS) winner

11:55 a.m.: Aric Almirola, 2017 GEICO 500 winner

Sunday, April 24, 2022 – GEICO 500

Trackside Live Stage (Midway, outside frontstretch)

9:30 a.m.: Rusty Wallace, NASCAR Hall of Famer

11:45 a.m.: Justin Haley, two-time Talladega NASCAR Xfinity Series winner, including 2020 Ag-Pro 300

12:00 p.m.: Ryan Blaney, two-time Talladega winner, including 2020 GEICO 500

*Talladega Garage Experience Pass Add-on Required

** Schedule is subject to change; All times are CDT.

The upcoming tripleheader weekend will feature the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race (2:00 p.m. CDT) on Sunday, April 24, which will see NASCAR’s Next Gen car on the 31-degree banking for the first time. Guests who have a Sunday GEICO 500 ticket will also get admission to the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert featuring country music artist Riley Green. The concert will culminate a day that will see a trio of on-track activities, including the General Tire 200 (12:00 p.m. CDT) for the ARCA Menards Series and the Ag-Pro 300 (3:00 p.m. CDT) for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. KLĒNSKIN Pole Qualifying to determine the starting lineup for the GEICO 500 will also be on Saturday, beginning at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

To see all weekend admission opportunities, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA.

