TAG Heuer Extends Partnership with INDYCAR, IMS

TAG Heuer – a pioneer in motorsports sponsorship for more than 50 years – has renewed its multiyear partnerships with INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The timepiece manufacturer will continue as the Official Watch, Timepiece, Chronograph and Smartwatch of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. TAG Heuer also will remain as a presenting sponsor of the Hulman Terrace Club hospitality suites at IMS.

TAG Heuer started its partnership with INDYCAR in 2014 and with the Indianapolis 500 and IMS in 2004.

“It’s a pleasure to continue this longstanding, mutually beneficial partnership with TAG Heuer, a brand so deeply rooted in motorsports and the tradition and values of INDYCAR and the Indy 500,” said Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp., which owns INDYCAR and IMS. “TAG Heuer remains the ultimate reference in luxury chronograph watches, so it’s an ideal match for the high performance on display at every INDYCAR event, including the Indy 500.”

As part of the activation of its partnership, TAG Heuer will provide a special edition watch to the winning driver and chief mechanic of the Indianapolis 500 and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion driver. The Swiss watchmaker and luxury goods company also will produce a special edition Indy 500 watch, expected to launch to consumers this May. Details will be provided soon.

TAG Heuer branding also will continue to be visible around IMS, including high-visibility locations on the iconic IMS Pagoda and IMS Scoring Pylon year-round and on the retaining wall near the iconic Yard of Bricks start-finish line during the Month of May.

“With almost twenty years of history, it is a great pleasure for TAG Heuer to continue this remarkable partnership with INDYCAR,” said Benjamin Beaufils, president of the Americas at TAG Heuer. “INDYCAR and Indy 500 are mythical names in motor racing, and there is no better proving ground to demonstrate TAG Heuer’s passion and strong heritage in motorsport, and motto of ‘Don’t Crack Under Pressure’ than the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

IMS PR