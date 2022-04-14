Entertainment Expectations Sky High for Nascar All Star Race Weekend

While the majority of adrenalin-pumped, all-star daredevils will be on track competing for the $1 million payday in the NASCAR All-Star Race, The “Rocketman” Valencia and Great American High Dive Show will give them a run for their money as the featured entertainment acts for the weekend.

“Rocketman” Valencia is a human cannonball who propels out of a giant cannon at more than 55 miles per hour, reaches heights of over 65 feet and travels into a safety net some 165 feet away. He will be front and center Saturday (May 21) and Sunday (May 22) during the Xfinity Series race and NASCAR All-Star Race, respectively, as he will perform in front of the race crowd from the infield scoring pylon.

“Rocketman” Valencia will make his Texas Motor Speedway debut at the conclusion of Stage 2 of Saturday’s SRS Distribution 250 Xfinity Series race and once again following the checkered flag. The SRS Distribution 250 begins at 12:30 p.m. CT (TV: FS1).

The human cannonball returns the next evening for the NASCAR All-Star Race, where he will perform following the conclusion of Rounds 2, 3 and 4. The NASCAR All-Star Race begins at 7 p.m. (TV: FS1) but on-track action officially opens at 5 p.m. with the Open Race for non-qualifiers to earn a berth in the all-star field.

“Rocketman” will have competition for air space from the Great American High Dive Show.

This act features a team of Olympic-caliber, national and world champion divers who will perform dramatic human torch fire dives, thrilling high dives from an 80-foot platform mixed with a patriotic All-American show and costumed clown diving act. The high dive act will be located near Gate 3 of the Fan Zone with two performances Saturday (10:15 & 11:30 a.m.) and three Sunday (12:30, 1:45 & 3 p.m.).

But wait, there’s more.

Country music superstar Blake Shelton will perform a one-hour, pre-race concert beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday prior to the NASCAR All-Star race activities. The concert will take place from the frontstretch stage and free to all in the grandstands.

For those wanting to get more intimate with Shelton on stage, Texas Motor Speedway is offering a limited “Track Pass” for just $99 ($79 for season ticket holders) as an add-on option to a race admission ticket. “Track Pass” holders will move from the grandstands to in front of the stage for the concert, driver introductions and also have pre-race pit access included.

In addition to the high-flying entertainment music, there is a variety of acts for adults and kids alike ranging from full-armor, medieval fighting to acrobatic dogs. The free entertainment is available all three days as soon as the public gates open. The entertainment will be featured primarily near Gates 3 and 7 of the Fan Zone. Click here for a full public schedule of race weekend events.

The entertainment line-up includes:

· Canine Stars - Featured on the hit show “America’s Got Talent” last season, Canine Stars features a world-class team of dog trainers and their adopted dogs from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, The Netherlands and South Korea showcasing their athletic ability and extreme discipline. Location: Fan Zone near Gate 7. Performance Times: Friday (3:30 & 5 p.m.), Saturday (9:30 & 11 a.m.), Sunday (12:15, 2 & 3:30 p.m.).

· Full Steel Combat – This is not a video game but actual steel-clad, medieval soldiers taking part in a tournament that features individual duels with axes, swords, shields and maces, team combat and a grand melee where it is everyone for themselves. Location: Fan Zone near Gate 7. Performance Times: Saturday (10 & 11:30 a.m.), Sunday (1 & 2:45 p.m.).

· Tumbleweed Crossing – This is a traveling comedy Wild West gunfight stunt show on the Western town set of Tumbleweed Crossing. Enjoy a 25-minute show featuring stunts, comedy and special effects with an Old West theme. Location: Fan Zone near Gate 3. Performance Times: Saturday (9:45 & 11 a.m.), Sunday (12:45, 2 & 3:15 p.m.).

· Robert Castillo’s Freestyle BMX team – This group of nationally recognized extreme action sports athletes will amaze with thrilling and entertaining BMX stunts that will amaze you. Location: Fan Zone near Gate 7. Performance Times: Saturday (10 & 11:30 a.m.), Sunday (1 & 2:45 p.m.).

· Face Painter & Balloon Artist: Kids will love the opportunity to get their faces painted as well as watch a balloon artist create all kinds on fun designs. Location: Fan Zone. Performance Times: Friday (2 – 6:30 p.m.), Saturday (9 a.m. - Noon), Sunday (12:30 - 4:30 p.m.).

· Mobile Escape Room Texas – A popular, interactive experience where players use teamwork and communication skills to find clues and solve complex puzzles inside this state-of-the-art, climate-controlled adventure trailer. Location: Fan Zone. Performance Times: Friday (2 – 6:30 p.m.), Saturday (9 a.m. - Noon), Sunday (12:30 - 4:30 p.m.).

· Smacking Axes – Another interactive display where fans get the opportunity to throw axes at targets. A Master Axe Smacker will be on hand to help you with proper technique and having fun with this popular entertainment. Location: Fan Zone. Performance Times: Friday (2 – 6:30 p.m.), Saturday (9 a.m. - Noon), Sunday (12:30 - 4:30 p.m.).

