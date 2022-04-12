R.A.D. Auto Machine Providing Rookie of the Year Bonus and Weekly Contingency Bonuses at Stafford

For the 10th consecutive season, rookie drivers in Stafford Speedway’s SK Light, Limited Late Model, and Street Stock divisions will all be racing for a $500 end of season bonus that will be provided by R.A.D. Auto Machine of Ludlow, MA. The highest finishing rookie drivers in each division will receive a $500 bonus and all drivers who have made less than 5 division starts in previous seasons are eligible to compete in the R.A.D. Rookie of the Year program.

R.A.D. Auto Machine will also be supporting the Limited Late Model and Street Stock divisions with a weekly contingency bonus for a 5th consecutive season. R.A.D. Auto Machine will present a weekly $75 bonus to each Limited Late Model second place finisher and a $50 weekly bonus to each Street Stock 2nd place finisher.

“Being that the Limited Late Models and Street Stocks are the beginner divisions at Stafford, those teams don’t usually have the funding that some of the larger teams you see in the SK Modified® or Late Model divisions,” said Don Wood, owner of R.A.D. Auto Machine. “They’re also both crate engine divisions, which goes through us, so we like to be able to give something back to the drivers on a weekly basis. We like helping smaller teams who might need some bonus money and rather than giving teams a tire or something like that, a monetary bonus lets the teams spend that money on whatever they might need for their car. Both my son Josh and I have raced in the Street Stock and Limited Late Model divisions so we know what it takes to keep cars on the track.”

Stafford’s Limited Late Model and Street Stock divisions each boast a rookie class of 5 drivers to date. Limited Late Model drivers include Kevin Cormier, Scott Clement, Christopher Phelps, Dana Wray, and John Orsini while the Street Stock rookie class consists of Joe Marek, Cindy Stirk, Alex Spinnato, Cameron Varricchio, and Sal Calvo.

