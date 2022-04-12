Wednesday, Apr 13

Freddy Hamm Tribute reset for June 25

The April 10 weather postponed Freddy Hamm Tribute at Mahoning Valley Speedway has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 25.

The event was slated as race #1 of the Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series with twin 45-lap features for the Modifieds along with Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and Futures.

However, rain and snow passed over the speedway at the scheduled 2:00 pm start time and officials along with members of the Hamm family felt it was in the best interest to call of the show and reset it for a later date.

After discussing the best available date it was decided on June 25 as the make-up day.

With that wrist bands from Sunday, April 10 will be good for either the next two regular Saturday shows, April 16 and 23 (no monetary refund) or the next two Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series events on either June 11, the Dave Schlenker Tribute or June 25 the re-scheduled Freddy Hamm Tribute. 

Also, for the Freddy Hamm Tribute there will be a complete redraw of heat starting spots for the Modifieds, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks.

MVS PR

